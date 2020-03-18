विवादित जमीनों पर कब्जे का पाठक परिवार का रहा पुराना नाता, रसूख के आगे पीड़ितों की नहीं हुई सुनवाई

{"_id":"5e721bae8ebc3e76a71ee05c","slug":"auraiya-double-murder-pathak-family-old-association-with-occupation-of-disputed-lands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0930\u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सपा एमएलसी कमलेश पाठक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e721bae8ebc3e76a71ee05c","slug":"auraiya-double-murder-pathak-family-old-association-with-occupation-of-disputed-lands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0930\u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया डबल मर्डर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e721bae8ebc3e76a71ee05c","slug":"auraiya-double-murder-pathak-family-old-association-with-occupation-of-disputed-lands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0930\u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e721bae8ebc3e76a71ee05c","slug":"auraiya-double-murder-pathak-family-old-association-with-occupation-of-disputed-lands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0930\u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e721bae8ebc3e76a71ee05c","slug":"auraiya-double-murder-pathak-family-old-association-with-occupation-of-disputed-lands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0930\u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया डबल मर्डर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e721bae8ebc3e76a71ee05c","slug":"auraiya-double-murder-pathak-family-old-association-with-occupation-of-disputed-lands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u0924\u093e, \u0930\u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
औरैया डबल मर्डर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला