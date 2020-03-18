शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Auraiya ›   Auraiya Double Murder, Pathak family old association with occupation of disputed lands

विवादित जमीनों पर कब्जे का पाठक परिवार का रहा पुराना नाता, रसूख के आगे पीड़ितों की नहीं हुई सुनवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, औरैया, Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 06:42 PM IST
सपा एमएलसी कमलेश पाठक
सपा एमएलसी कमलेश पाठक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया जिले के मोहल्ला नारायनपुर में जिस हनुमान मंदिर की जमीन को लेकर एमएलसी कमलेश पाठक और उनके परिवार ने घटना को अंजाम दिया। यह उनके लिए कोई नया मामला नहीं हैं। सत्ता की हनक से पाठक परिवार रसूखदार हुआ तो देव स्थलों और विवादित जमीन पर अपना आधिपत्य जमाना शुरू किया। इस दौरान असल जमीन मालिकों ने विरोध किया, लेकिन वह न्याय पाने में कामयाब नहीं हो सके।

किसी को धमकाकर शांत किया गया, कोई अधिकारियों के चक्कर लगा-लगाकर थककर हार गया। रविवार को जिस हनुमान मंदिर की जमीन को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ, उस जमीन को पीड़ित परिवार न तो अपना बता रहा है और अपना हक जता रहा है। पीड़ित परिवार और मोहल्ले के लोगों की माने तो मंदिर पोखर सिंह बगिया के नाम से दर्ज है।
dispute in auraiya auraiya news crime news kanpur news up news

सपा एमएलसी कमलेश पाठक
सपा एमएलसी कमलेश पाठक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया डबल मर्डर 
औरैया डबल मर्डर  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत
औरैया में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया डबल मर्डर 
औरैया डबल मर्डर  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
औरैया डबल मर्डर 
औरैया डबल मर्डर  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
