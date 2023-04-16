मेरा शहर

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda News ›   Atiq Ashraf Murder, Know about Lovelesh who killed Atiq-Ashraf

Atiq Shot Dead: अतीक-अशरफ को मारने वाले हमलावर लवलेश की यह थी पसंदीदा फिल्म, बोला था- डॉन को मारकर डॉन बनूंगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा Published by: शिखा पांडेय Updated Sun, 16 Apr 2023 02:19 PM IST
सार

स्नातक फेल लवलेश तिवारी नशे का आदि बताया गया है। पिता यज्ञ तिवारी ने बताया कि 6 रोज पहले घर आया था। उसका ढर्रा सही नहीं रहा। स्नातक फेल होने के बाद उसने पढ़ाई बंद कर दी थी। गलत संगत में चला गया। घरवालों ने भी उसका पीछा छोड़ दिया था। करीब डेढ़ वर्ष पूर्व एक छात्रा को तमाचा जड़ने पर 8 दिन जेल में रहा है। घटना से लवलेश का परिवार दहशत में है।

Atiq Ashraf Murder, Know about Lovelesh who killed Atiq-Ashraf
लवलेश तिवारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Follow Us Follow on Google News

विस्तार

माफिया अतीक अहमद व अशरफ को गोली मारकर मौत के घाट उतारने में गिरफ्तार लवलेश तिवारी बांदा जिले के केवटरा मोहाल का रहने वाला है। लवलेश तिवारी की पसंदीदा फिल्म सनी देओल की अर्जुन पंडित रही है। उसका कहना था कि "डॉन को मारकर डॉन" बनूंगा। 



पड़ोस के दुष्यंत सिंह ने बताया कि उसका पूरा परिवार बहुत सीधा है। लवलेश इतना बड़ा कांड कैसे कर सकता है? विश्वास नहीं हो रहा। खैर, लवलेश एक बात हमेशा कहता था कि कुछ बड़ा करने की इच्छा है। 5-6 माह से ऐसी बात ज्यादा करने लगा था। महत्वाकांक्षा भी बड़ा करने की बढ़ गई थी। इसी के चलते वह डॉन को मारकर डॉन बन गया। लवलेश के पिता यज्ञ तिवारी सेंट मेरीज सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल की बस चलाते हैं। मूलरूप से चिल्ला थाना क्षेत्र के लौमर गांव के रहने वाले हैं। यहां शहर में करीब 4 साल से अधिवक्ता व्योमेश कुमार सिंह के घर में किराए से रह रहे हैं।

स्नातक फेल लवलेश नशे का लती था 
स्नातक फेल लवलेश तिवारी नशे का आदि बताया गया है। पिता यज्ञ तिवारी ने बताया कि 6 रोज पहले घर आया था। उसका ढर्रा सही नहीं रहा। स्नातक फेल होने के बाद उसने पढ़ाई बंद कर दी थी। गलत संगत में चला गया। घरवालों ने भी उसका पीछा छोड़ दिया था। चार भाइयों में तीसरे नम्बर का था। कोई काम नहीं करता था। पिता ने बताया कि इतनी बड़ी वारदात कैसे कर दी? वह खुद नहीं समझ पा रहे। लवलेश का कोई आपराधिक इतिहास नहीं है। करीब डेढ़ वर्ष पूर्व एक छात्रा को तमाचा जड़ने पर 8 दिन जेल में रहा है। घटना से लवलेश का परिवार दहशत में है।

18 सेकंड में अतीक और अशरफ को मौत की नींद सुलाया
आपको बता दें कि अतीक अहमद और उसके भाई अशरफ को महज 18 सेकंड के भीतर मौत की नींद सुला दिया गया। शूटरों ने दोनों के पुलिस जीप से उतरने के 32वें सेकंड में पहली गोली दागी। इसके बाद लगातार कुल 20 गोलियां दागीं और 50वें सेकंड तक माफिया भाइयों का काम तमाम हो चुका था। अतीक व अशरफ को 10.36 मिनट पर लेकर पुलिस कॉल्विन अस्पताल के गेट पर पहुंची। 10.37 मिनट और 12 सेकंड पर दोनों पुलिस जीप से नीचे उतर चुके थे। इसके बाद पुलिस उन्हें लेकर अस्पताल के भीतर जाने लगी। ठीक 32वें सेकंड यानी 10.37 मिनट और 44 सेकंड पर शूटरों ने पहली गोली दागी। इसके बाद ताबड़तोड़ 20 राउंड फायर अतीक और अशरफ को निशाना बनाकर किए गए। 18 सेकंड में वारदात को अंजाम देकर शूटर अपने मकसद में कामयाब हो चुके थे। 10.38 मिनट और 02 सेकेंड पर अतीक और अशरफ दोनों लहूलुहान होकर जमीन पर लुढ़के पड़े थे और उनके शरीर बेजान हो चुके थे।

अतीक के सिर में बाईं ओर दागी पहली गोली
शूटरों ने पहली गोली अतीक पर दागी। अतीक मीडियाकर्मियों से बात करते हुए आगे बढ़ा ही था कि एक शूटर ने पीछे से आकर उसके सिर के पिछले हिस्से में बाईं ओर गोली दागी। इसके बाद अतीक जमीन पर गिरा। उधर गोली चलने की आवाज सुनकर अशरफ भाई को संभालने के लिए पीछे मुड़ा तो उसके चेहरे पर गोली दाग दी। इसके बाद अशरफ भी जमीन पर लुढ़क गया और फिर तीनों शूटरों ने दोनों पर ताबड़तोड़ गोलियां बरसाईं।

शूटआउट में नाइन एमएम की पिस्टल का इस्तेमाल
अतीक और अशरफ को मौत के घाट उतारने वाले शूटरों ने नाइन एमएम की पिस्टल का इस्तेमाल किया। मौके से तीन नाइन एमएम पिस्टल बरामद की गईं। साथ ही नाइन एमएम कारतूस के 11 खोखे भी बरामद हुए हैं।

वीडियो कैमरा और माइक आईडी लेकर आए थे शूटर
शूटआउट को अंजाम देने वाले शूटर मीडियाकर्मी बनकर आए थे। उन्होंने वीडियो कैमरा और माइक आईडी भी थाम रखी थी। दो शूटर जहां वीडियो कैमरा और माइक आईडी लिए हुए था। वहीं उनका तीसरा साथी एक बैग थामे हुआ था। जैसे ही अतीक व अशरफ अस्पताल के भीतर घुसे, तीनों ने अपने हाथ में थामे हुए वीडियो कैमरा, माइक आईडी और बैग जमीन पर फेंक दिए और पिस्टल निकालकर गोलियां बरसाने लगे।

यह भी पढ़ें- अतीक-अशरफ की जान लेने वाला हमलावर सनी पिता की मृत्यु के बाद बना हिस्ट्रीसीटर, दर्ज हैं 13 आपराधिक मामले

यह भी पढ़ें- माफिया अतीक अहमद की हत्या के बाद कानपुर में अलर्ट, एलआईयू, सिविल डिफेंस भी हुई सक्रिय
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

एड फ्री अनुभव के लिए अमर उजाला प्रीमियम सब्सक्राइब करें

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads
    Android App
    itune App
    News Stand

Follow Us

  • Facebook Page
  • Twitter Page
  • Youtube Page
  • Instagram Page
  • Telegram

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

Subscribe Now
© 2022-23 Amar Ujala Limited
एप में पढ़ें

क्षमा करें यह सर्विस उपलब्ध नहीं है कृपया किसी और माध्यम से लॉगिन करने की कोशिश करें

Followed