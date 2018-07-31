शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   At present Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh is the rainiest place in India with 186 mm of rainfall

PHOTOS: 'यूपी में पानी रे पानी'-बैंक, सड़क, स्कूल, घर, चौराहे, पार्क, अस्पताल सबका है ये हाल

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 31 Jul 2018 04:52 PM IST
भारी बारिश के चलते लोगों की मुसीबतें बढ़ गई हैं
1 of 15
यूपी की राजधानी लखनऊ सहित राज्य के अधिकांश जिले भारी बारिश की चपेट में है। कई शहरों में तेज बारिश की वजह से नदियां उफान पर हैं। पिछले कुछ दिनों से लगातार हो रही बारिश की वजह से रेल, सड़क एवं हवाई यातायात पूरी तरह से बाधित हुआ। 
 


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
rainfall rain heavy rain uttar pradesh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

azamgarh
Varanasi

युवक को चढ़ी सनक, हाईटेंशन लाइन पर चढ़ दिखाने लगा 'करतब', ग्रामीणों की अटकी सांस

31 जुलाई 2018

yamuna river
Delhi NCR

बुराड़ी पर आई एक और आफत, वक्त रहते टल गई बड़ी अनहोनी

31 जुलाई 2018

Job
Dehradun

समूह ‘ग’ की भर्ती में बदलाव को मिली मंजूरी, अब युवाओं के लिए आसान होगा आवेदन करना

31 जुलाई 2018

Jashoda Ben in Haldwani
Dehradun

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की पत्नी जसोदा बेन की कायल हुई जनता, मौका देख बेन ने भी कर दी ये मांग

31 जुलाई 2018

जूही खलवापुल पर जल भराव
Kanpur

बारिश के दिन नहीं "आफत के दिन", ये तस्वीरें आपको भी कर देंगी हैरान

31 जुलाई 2018

tej-pratap-yadav
Bihar

वीडियो: लालू के बेटे तेज प्रताप यादव ने धरा 'शिव का रूप', देवघर के लिए हुए रवाना

31 जुलाई 2018

More in City & states

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

मौसम विभाग की चेतावनी: रहें सावधान, अभी एक हफ्ते तक यूपी के तमाम शहरों का रहेगा ये हाल

31 जुलाई 2018

prime minister narendra modi and his wife Jashodaben
Nainital

जसोदाबेन ने दिया प्रधानमंत्री को लेकर बड़ा बयान, भाषण सुन लोगों ने बजाई खूब तालियां

31 जुलाई 2018

Chandigarh GST
Chandigarh

जीएसटी की मार झेल रहे लोगों के लिए 5 बड़ी खुशखबरियां, नुकसान नहीं होगा...फायदा ही फायदा

31 जुलाई 2018

मंदिरों में लोगों की भीड़
Lucknow

झमाझम बारिश के बीच शिव के श्रृंगार को उमड़ा भक्तों का सैलाब, देखें तस्वीरें

31 जुलाई 2018

shaheed udham singh
Chandigarh

एक 'शेर', जिसने बचपन अनाथालय में बिताया, घर में घुसकर दुश्मन को मारा...कहलाया शहीद

31 जुलाई 2018

minor girl sexual assault Behind the pillar of swimming in dps school at Greater Noida
Delhi NCR

डीपीएस दुष्कर्म मामला: सामने आया ऐसा सच, पुलिस भी हैरान

31 जुलाई 2018

हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त हुई स्कूल वैन।
Lucknow

ईयर फोन लगा चला रहा था स्कूली वैन, हादसा, देखें तस्वीरें

31 जुलाई 2018

यहां हर रात ऊधम सिंह के लिए लगता है बिस्तर
Chandigarh

एक जगह, जहां हर रात शहीद उधम सिंह के लिए लगता है बिस्तर, बर्तन भी धोए जाते हैं

31 जुलाई 2018

भाजपा विधायिका के मंदिर में माथा टेकने के मचा बवाल
Kanpur

बीजेपी की महिला विधायक के पैर मंदिर में पड़ते ही 'बैरी हुए बाबा', 'भगवान' को ले गए प्रयाग, मचा भूचाल

31 जुलाई 2018

PM narendra modi and his wife Jashodaben
Dehradun

देवभूमि से दिया जसोदाबेन ने ऐसा संदेश, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का भी इसपर खास ध्यान

31 जुलाई 2018

dance performance
Agra

इन हुनरबाजों का डांस देख हर कोई रह गया हैरान, देखें परफार्मेंस की तस्वीरें

31 जुलाई 2018

बारिश से जलभराव
Kanpur

'आसमानी कहर' से हाहाकार: मूसलाधार बारिश से जगह-जगह जलभराव, मकान गिरे 

31 जुलाई 2018

खुदाई में निकले तांबे के सिक्के
Kannauj

नींव खुदाई में निकला मिट्टी का कलश, खजाना देखने उमड़े ग्रामीण

30 जुलाई 2018

sawan varanasi
Varanasi

शिव की नगरी काशी में कांवरियों पर पुलिस ने खूब भांजी लाठियां, कई हुए चोटिल, तस्वीरें देख सिहर उठेंगे

31 जुलाई 2018

बारिश में सड़क पर भरा पानी
Kanpur

Photos: जरा संभलकर! ये स्वीमिंग पुल नहीं सड़क है, कुछ ऐसा रहा सूबे के शहरों का नजारा

31 जुलाई 2018

महिला विधायक की पूजा-अर्चना से अपवित्र हुआ मंदिर, गंगाजल से धुलवाया
Kanpur

ऐतिहासिक मंदिर में माथा टेकना भाजपा विधायक मनीषा अनुरागी को पड़ा भारी, इस तरह हो रहा अपमान

30 जुलाई 2018

भारी बारिश के चलते लोगों की मुसीबतें बढ़ गई हैं
यूपी सहित कई राज्यों में अगले दो दिन तक तेज बारिश होने के आसार
कई जगह बारिश का पानी सड़कों पर जमा हो गया
जर्जर मकान गिरा
स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में जलभराव
पुल में फंसा वाहन
जलभराव
जलभराव की वजह से पुल के नीचे फंसा ट्रैक्टर
गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ा
बारिश की वजह से जगह-जगह जलभराव
जगह-जगह जलभराव
आम जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त हो गया
बैंक में जलभराव
बहकर आई मछली
बारिश की वजह से पेड़ टूटकर गिरे

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.