Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Farrukhabad News ›   ARTO caught 16 unfit vehicles after checking in Farrukhabad, fined Rs 5 lakh 43 thousand

Farrukhabad: एआरटीओ ने चेकिंग कर पकड़े 16 अनफिट वाहन, पांच लाख 43 हजार रुपये लगाया जुर्माना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रुखाबाद Published by: हिमांशु अवस्थी Updated Sat, 12 Aug 2023 05:17 PM IST
सार

Farrukhabad News: एपी स्कूल की बस का कोई प्रपत्र वैध नहीं मिला। आठ लाख टैक्स भी बकाया था। इसी स्कूल की एक मारुति वैन बच्चे ले जाते हुए सीज की गई। एक ड्राइविंग स्कूल की कार अनियमित रूप से ड्राइविंग सिखाती पकड़ी गई।

ARTO caught 16 unfit vehicles after checking in Farrukhabad, fined Rs 5 lakh 43 thousand
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
फर्रुखाबाद जिले के  कायमगंज कोतवाली क्षेत्र में एआरटीओ प्रवर्तन ने नियमों को ताक में रखकर सड़कों पर फर्राटा भरने वाले वाहनों का चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। चेकिंग के दौरान पांच स्कूली वाहन सहित 16 वाहनों की चेकिंग कर कई सीज कर दिए। कई का चालान कर दिया। पांच लाख 43 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया गया।


एआरटीओ प्रवर्तन सुभाष राजपूत व यातायात प्रभारी रजनेश कुमार की संयुक्त टीम ने कायमगंज क्षेत्र में स्कूली वाहन व अन्य वाहनों की चेकिंग अभियान चलाया। चेकिंग के दौरान पांच स्कूली वाहनों को सीज कर दिया गया। जांच के दौरान एमएएस सूरज एकेडमी, रामसिंह हायर सेकेंडरी स्कूल, विद्या निकेतन उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय, एपी पब्लिक स्कूल, रामनारायण महिला महाविद्यालय के वाहन अनफिट मिले।

एपी स्कूल की बस का कोई प्रपत्र वैध नहीं मिला। आठ लाख टैक्स भी बकाया था। इसी स्कूल की एक मारुति वैन बच्चे ले जाते हुए सीज की गई। एक ड्राइविंग स्कूल की कार अनियमित रूप से ड्राइविंग सिखाती पकड़ी गई। अवैधानिक रूप से स्कूल चलाते मिले। इस कार को सीज कर दिया गया। इस पर 33 हजार रुपये जुर्माना लगाया गया।

5 लाख 43 हजार रुपये का अर्थदंड लगाया
उन्होंने बताया कि जिले में सिर्फ पांच ही ड्राइविंग स्कूल मान्यता प्राप्त हैं। इसके अलावा एक वाहन को ओवरलोडिंग में सीज किया गया। साथ ही इस क्षेत्र में 8 वाहनों के चालान किये गए। चेकिंग के दौरान सभी 16 वाहनों पर 5 लाख 43 हजार रुपये अर्थदंड आरोपित किया गया है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

