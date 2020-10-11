अपराजिता: चार साल की उम्र में दोनों हाथ और एक पैर गंवाया, अब बिना हाथों के कंप्यूटर व मोबाइल चलाती हैं सरिता

{"_id":"5f829ace8ebc3e1a231f011b","slug":"aparajita-lost-her-arms-and-one-leg-at-the-age-of-four-sarita-running-computer-and-mobile-without-hands","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0924\u093e: \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0917\u0902\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0930 \u0935 \u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0930\u093f\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एलिम्को में कार्यरत हैं सरिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
मोबाइल चलाती सरिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
एलिम्को में कार्यरत हैं सरिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
एलिम्को में कार्यरत सरिता
- फोटो : amar ujala
एलिम्को में कार्यरत सरिता
- फोटो : amar ujala