Photo Gallery › Uttar Pradesh › Kanpur › Aparajita: Lost her arms and one leg at the age of four, Sarita running computer and mobile without hands

अपराजिता: चार साल की उम्र में दोनों हाथ और एक पैर गंवाया, अब बिना हाथों के कंप्यूटर व मोबाइल चलाती हैं सरिता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 11 Oct 2020 01:02 PM IST
एलिम्को में कार्यरत हैं सरिता
1 of 5
एलिम्को में कार्यरत हैं सरिता - फोटो : amar ujala
जीवन में अक्सर हादसे का शिकार होने वाले कई लोग टूट जाते हैं तो कई लोग उसे अपनी ताकत बना लेते हैं। चार साल की छोटी सी उम्र में 11 हजार वोल्ट का करंट लगने से दोनों हाथ और एक पैर गंवाने वाली फतेहपुर की सरिता द्विवेदी ने अपने साथ घटी उस घटना को ही अपनी ताकत बना लिया है।


 
एलिम्को में कार्यरत हैं सरिता
मोबाइल चलाती सरिता
एलिम्को में कार्यरत हैं सरिता
एलिम्को में कार्यरत सरिता
एलिम्को में कार्यरत सरिता
