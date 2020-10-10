शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Farrukhabad ›   Lover couple reached Kotwali after getting married in temple

मंदिर में शादी कर एक दूसरे का हाथ थाम कोतवाली पहुंचे प्रेमी युगल, पुलिस से कही ये बात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फर्रूखाबाद, Updated Sat, 10 Oct 2020 08:04 PM IST
मंदिर में शादी कर कोतवाली पहुंचे प्रेमी युगल
1 of 5
मंदिर में शादी कर कोतवाली पहुंचे प्रेमी युगल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फर्रूखाबाद जिले के कायमगंज में मैनपुरी जनपद की युवती व कायमगंज के युवक ने परिजनों के विरोध के चलते मंदिर में शादी कर ली। इसके बाद दोनों कोतवाली पहुंच गए। वहां दुल्हन ने कहा, उसे अपने परिजनों से खतरा है।
 
city & states farrukhabad kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur news up news farrukhabad news marriage story love story

मंदिर में शादी कर कोतवाली पहुंचे प्रेमी युगल
मंदिर में शादी कर कोतवाली पहुंचे प्रेमी युगल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
