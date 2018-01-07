बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a52326a4f1c1baa268b81fe","slug":"402-deaths-in-road-accidents-in-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e '\u0921\u0947\u0925 \u092a\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0907\u0902\u091f', 2017 \u092e\u0947\u0902 402 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u0930\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
यूपी का ये हाईवे बना 'डेथ प्वाइंट', 2017 में 402 की गई जान, जरा देख के चलें
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 09:02 PM IST
यूपी के उन्नाव जिले में अन्ना जानवर किसानों के साथ-साथ ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था के लिए खतरा बने हैं। हालत यह है कि शहर की सड़कों के साथ ही एक्सप्रेस-वे पर मवेशियों की चहलकदमी लोगों की जान ले रही है। 2017 में हुए 411 सड़क हादसों में 402 की जान चली गई थी।
