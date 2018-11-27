शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   धावक ने जमाई धाक

धावक ने जमाई धाक

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 27 Nov 2018 11:54 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
बांदा। 67 वर्ष की उम्र में भी धावकों के बीच धाक बनाए पूर्व वायु सैनिक हाजी अनीस अहमद खां ने एक और जीत हासिल की।
विज्ञापन
रविवार को दिल्ली में कॉमनवेल्थ स्पोर्ट्स कांप्लेक्स पर आयोजित प्रोमो रन फॉर सक्सेज में भाग लेकर 5 किलोमीटर दौड़ (60 वर्ष आयु वर्ग) में प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया।

इसके पूर्व उन्होंने हाल ही में दोहा (कतर) देश में पांच किलोमीटर रेस में भाग लिया है। यह दौड़ उन्होंने 34 मिनट 53 सेकेंड में पूरी की।


-रन फॉर सक्सेज में 60 वर्ष आयु वर्ग में प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो

Recommended

बर्निंग ट्रेन
Chandigarh

Pics: कालका-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस बनी बर्निंग ट्रेन, एक ही परिवार के 8 लोगों की हालत गंभीर

27 नवंबर 2018

Television

श्रीसंथ ने बिग बॉस 12 में किया एक और बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'मैच फिक्सिंग के आरोप के बाद करने वाले थे सुसाइड'

27 नवंबर 2018

sreesanth
Sreesanth
Sreesanth
Sreesanth
Television

श्रीसंथ ने बिग बॉस 12 में किया एक और बड़ा खुलासा, बोले- 'मैच फिक्सिंग के आरोप के बाद करने वाले थे सुसाइड'

27 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

जब मलाइका से रिश्ते पर कपूर खानदान ने लगाई मुहर तो सिर क्यों मुंडवा लिया अर्जुन ने?

27 नवंबर 2018

arjun malaika and boney kapoor
arjun and malaika arora
arjun kapoor and boney kapoor
Boney Kapoor on Sridevi`s death
Bollywood

जब मलाइका से रिश्ते पर कपूर खानदान ने लगाई मुहर तो सिर क्यों मुंडवा लिया अर्जुन ने?

27 नवंबर 2018

panchang
Astrology

आज का पंचांग: शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल

27 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

लारा दत्ता के पति महेश भूपति ने खोला साजिद खान की करतूतों का चिट्ठा, सेट पर एक्ट्रेस के साथ करते थे ये सब...

27 नवंबर 2018

mahesh bhupati
mahesh bhupati
sajid khan
lara dutta
Bollywood

लारा दत्ता के पति महेश भूपति ने खोला साजिद खान की करतूतों का चिट्ठा, सेट पर एक्ट्रेस के साथ करते थे ये सब...

27 नवंबर 2018

Alto 800
Auto News

मारुति की आॅल्टो कार अब नहीं खरीद सकेंगे आप

27 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

वॉलमार्ट
World of Wonders

जब सुपरमार्केट से मुफ्त मिलने लगा सामान तो ग्राहक रह गए हैरान, वजह बेहद चौंकाने वाली

27 नवंबर 2018

Know How obesity can damages your mind as well as your body
Health & Fitness

बढ़ रहा है मोटापा तो हो जाएं सावधान, कम उम्र में ही जा सकती है याददाश्त

27 नवंबर 2018

fisherwoman
Rest of World

समुद्र में गोता लगाकर मछली पकड़ने वाली दादी-नानी

27 नवंबर 2018

pakistan is training girls and womens for militancy missions in pok against india
Jammu

आपकी फ्रेंड लिस्ट में शामिल ये लड़कियां बन सकती हैं खतरा, पाकिस्तान के नए पैंतरे से रहें सावधान

26 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
China

दावा : चीन में पैदा हुई दुनिया की पहली ‘डिजाइनर बेबी’

26 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Andhra Pradesh Village Bans Women to wear Nighties at home
Relationship

इस शहर में महिलाएं नहीं पहन सकतीं नाइटी, इतने हजार का लगता है जुर्माना

26 नवंबर 2018

शिवराज सिंह चौहान- कमलनाथ
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश और मिजोरम में थम गया प्रचार का पहिया, इन दिग्गजों पर रहेगी नजर

26 नवंबर 2018

Samurai Sword
Science Wonders

अंतरिक्ष में विशालकाय चट्टानों को काटेगी ये तलवार, इसकी 'धार' का नहीं होगा अंदाजा

26 नवंबर 2018

एक्टर रजा मुराद
Kanpur

रजा मुराद ने सराहा ‘अमर उजाला अपराजिता’ अभियान, 'बॉलीवुड से राजनीति तक' महिलाओं की बातें

26 नवंबर 2018

अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ जिओना चाना
India News

मिजोरम विधानसभा चुनाव : मतदान के लिए तैयार दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा परिवार

26 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

रोते-बिलखते परिजन
Kanpur

कविता सुनाते-सुनाते अचेत होकर गिरे पांचवीं के छात्र की मौत बनी पहेली

कानपुर नौबस्ता के केशव नगर स्थित मदर टेरेसा हायर सेकेेंडरी स्कूल में मंगलवार को कविता सुनाते-सुनाते अचेत होकर गिरे पांचवीं के छात्र की मौत हो गई। परिजनों ने स्कूल प्रबंधन की वजह से छात्र के मानसिक दबाव में रहने का आरोप लगाया है।

28 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
लोनी व सिटी ड्रेन की होगी टैपिंग, समिति रखेगी नजर
Kanpur

लोनी व सिटी ड्रेन की होगी टैपिंग, समिति रखेगी नजर

28 नवंबर 2018

कन्नौज में किसान की गोली मारकर हत्या
Kanpur

कन्नौज में किसान की गोली मारकर हत्या

28 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

हेड कांस्टेबल के पास कहां से आई 'बेशुमार दौलत', एंटीकरप्शन टीम ने शुरू की जांच

27 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

स्कूल में बच्चे को चक्कर आया और मौत हो गयी, परिजनों ने विद्यालय प्रशासन पर लगाया ये आरोप

27 नवंबर 2018

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस में यात्री को जहरखुरानों ने लूटा
Farrukhabad

कालिंदी एक्सप्रेस में यात्री को जहरखुरानों ने लूटा

27 नवंबर 2018

रघुराज प्रताप सिंह, एमएलसी अक्षय प्रताप सिंह
Kanpur

पूर्व मंत्री राजा भैया के भाई ने आरक्षण को लेकर कही ये बात, बोले- बसपा सरकार में परेशान हुए रघुराज

27 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

पौने दो करोड़ की शराब पकड़ी, एक गिरफ्तार, 988 पेटी बरामद

28 नवंबर 2018

गो सदन की दस बीघा भूमि पर बोया गया हरा चारा
Farrukhabad

गो सदन की दस बीघा भूमि पर बोया गया हरा चारा

27 नवंबर 2018

मिल में नहीं शुरू हुई पेराई, जारी है मरम्मत
Farrukhabad

मिल में नहीं शुरू हुई पेराई, जारी है मरम्मत

27 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

कानपुर में जुलूस निकालने पर दो पक्षों में हुई झड़प

बुधवार को कानपुर के कल्याणपुर इलाके में दो पक्षों के बीच जमकर झड़प हो गई। झड़प उस वक्त हुई जब इलाके में बारावफात का जुलूस निकाला जा रहा था।

22 नवंबर 2018

यूपी न्यूज 1:49

शिवपाल यादव ने कहा- विवादित जमीन पर नहीं बनना चाहिए मंदिर

21 नवंबर 2018

राम मंदिर 0:55

VIDEO: अयोध्या विवाद पर बोले साक्षी महाराज, बताया कब शुरू होगा मंदिर निर्माण

21 नवंबर 2018

कानपुर 0:53

खाकी फिर हुई शर्मसार, जुए के अड्डे पर वसूली करते सिपाही का वीडियो वायरल

21 नवंबर 2018

YOGI KANPUR 2:00

सीएम योगी ने रक्षा प्रदर्शनी का किया उद्घाटन, दिया ढाई लाख नौकरियों का तोहफा

17 नवंबर 2018

Related

शौचालय निर्माण की गलत फीडिंग पर प्रधान के अधिकार सीज
Kanpur

शौचालय निर्माण की गलत फीडिंग पर प्रधान के अधिकार सीज

27 नवंबर 2018

बंद मकानों से लाखों के जेवर, नगदी चोरी
Farrukhabad

बंद मकानों से लाखों के जेवर, नगदी चोरी

27 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

रेलवे स्टेशन पर पार्सल खुला तो दंग रह गए अधिकारी, 'सिगरेट तस्करी का साउथ कोरिया कनेक्शन'

26 नवंबर 2018

उन्नाव में 13 स्कूली बच्चे हुए बीमार
Kanpur

यूपी: उन्नाव में एमआर वैक्सीन लगते ही एक ही स्कूल के 13 बच्चों की हालत बिगड़ी

26 नवंबर 2018

मिसेज इंडिया वर्ल्ड ब्यूटी कांटेस्ट में चयनित हुईं कायमगंज की डाक्टर
Farrukhabad

मिसेज इंडिया वर्ल्ड ब्यूटी कांटेस्ट में चयनित हुईं कायमगंज की डाक्टर

27 नवंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

शिव महापुराण कथा के समापन पर हवन कुंड के पास धंसी जमीन, खुदाई में निकला शिवलिंग

25 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.