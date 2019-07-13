शहर चुनें

Jhansi

सरिये से हमला कर पत्नी की हत्या

Jhansi Bureau Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 07:45 PM IST
विवाद होने पर सरिया मारकर पत्नी की हत्या
झांसी। थाना बड़ागांव के बिरगुवां गांव में शुक्रवार की रात को पति घनश्याम ने पत्नी चंपत (40) की सरिया मारकर हत्या कर दी। बताया जाता है कि दोनों शुक्रवार की सुबह पास के ही पसरा गांव में खाना खाने गए थे। वहां से रात को लौटते समय दोनों में किसी बात पर विवाद हो गया था। घटना के बाद आरोपी फरार हो गया। ग्रामीणों की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने जांच पड़ताल के बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया।
थाना बड़ागांव के बिरगुवां निवासी घनश्याम व उसकी पत्नी चंपत शुक्रवार सुबह परसा गांव में खाना खाने गए थेे। देर रात दोनों वहां से लौटकर अपने घर आ रहे थे। घर के पास ही दोनों में किसी बात पर विवाद हो गया। आवेश में आकर पति ने सड़क किनारे रखी सरिया उसके सिर पर मार दी। इससे वह वहीं पर गिर गई। चिल्लाने की आवाज सुनकर ग्रामीण मौके पर पहुंचे। लोगों को आता देखकर पति मौके से भाग गया। इस पर ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस के मौके पर पहुंचने से पहले ही दम तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा। पुलिस पति की तलाश में जुट गई है। घर में किसी के न होने से अभी तक हत्या की तहरीर नहीं दी गई है।

