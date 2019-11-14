शहर चुनें

पिकअप चालक की हालत बिगड़ी, मौत

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 06:15 PM IST
medical collage jhansi
medical collage jhansi - फोटो : demo
पिकअप चालक की हालत बिगड़ी, मौत
झांसी। हरियाणा से पिकअप में माल लेकर टीकमगढ़ जा रहे चालक की रास्ते में हालत बिगड़ गई। मेडिकल कॉलेज में उपचार से पहले ही चालक ने दम तोड़ दिया।
हरियाणा के गुरुग्राम स्थित पटौदी अंतर्गत पदम का बाग निवासी सुभाष (35) पिकअप चालक थे। बृहस्पतिवार को वह गुरुग्राम से पिकअप में माल लेकर मध्य प्रदेश के टीकमगढ़ जिले में जाने को निकले। दोपहर मेें वह झांसी से निकलकर टीकमगढ़ की तरफ बढ़े थे, तभी अचानक रास्ते में हालत बिगड़ गई। उपचार के लिए मेडिकल कॉलेज लाया गया, जहां उपचार से पहले ही उनकी मौत हो गई। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा।
