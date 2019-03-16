शहर चुनें

सोनागिर स्टेशन पर ठहराव-Lalitpur

Jhansi Bureau Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 01:17 AM IST
सोनागिर स्टेशन पर ठहराव
झांसी। वार्षिक जैन मेले के उपलक्ष्य में 18 से 26 मार्च तक अप और डाउन की बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस, ग्वालियर बरौनी मेल, उदयपुर खजुराहो एक्सप्रेस व झांसी- इटावा एक्सप्रेस को सोनागिर स्टेशन पर दो मिनट का अस्थायी ठहराव दिया गया है।

टिकट चेकिंग से मचा हड़कंप
झांसी। उरई व बांदा स्टेशन पर चलाए गए टिकट चेकिंग अभियान से बिना टिकट यात्रियों में हड़कंप मचा रहा। बांदा में मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट भूलेराम के नेतृत्व में चलाए गए अभियान में अलग- अलग ट्रेनों से 46 यात्रियों को अनियमित यात्रा करते पकड़ा गया। इसीतरह उरई स्टेशन पर मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक नीरज भटनागर के नेतृत्व में चलाए गए अभियान में 169 यात्रियों को अनियमित यात्रा करते पकड़ा गया। पकड़े गए उक्त यात्रियों से 1.07 लाख रुपये जुर्माना वसूल किया गया।

aprajita 100 miliun smiles
Jhansi

उपभोक्ताओं को बताए उनके अधिकार

अमर उजाला के नारी गरिमा के साझा संकल्प ‘अपराजिता: 100 मिलियन स्माइल्स’ के तहत विश्व उपभोक्ता अधिकार दिवस के अवसर पर शुक्रवार को उपभोक्ता जागरूकता शिविर का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें विशेषज्ञों ने लोगों को उपभोक्ताओं के अधिकारों की जानकारी दी।

16 मार्च 2019

तैयार थी झांसी पुलिस, बाजी मार ली ग्वालियर ने-Lalitpur
Jhansi

तैयार थी झांसी पुलिस, बाजी मार ली ग्वालियर ने-Lalitpur

16 मार्च 2019

osho chakra
Jhansi

ओशो साधकों ने किया चक्रा, सूफी ध्यान

16 मार्च 2019

kanshiram jayanti
Jhansi

बहुजन के महानायक थे कांशीराम

16 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jhansi

पहले पति की हत्या की, फिर प्रेमी के साथ दे दी जान

16 मार्च 2019

एमपी रोडवेज के नाम पर अवैध वसूली-Lalitpur
Jhansi

एमपी रोडवेज के नाम पर अवैध वसूली-Lalitpur

16 मार्च 2019

सुकुवा नहर मे गिरा आपे, चार घायल
Jhansi

सुकुवा नहर मे गिरा आपे, चार घायल

16 मार्च 2019

जेई बनकार करता था वसूली, बीसी ने कराई जांच-Lalitpur
Jhansi

जेई बनकार करता था वसूली, बीसी ने कराई जांच-Lalitpur

16 मार्च 2019

exam
Jhansi

बीयू में उपद्रव करने वाले 20 छात्र डीबार

16 मार्च 2019

खुद को गोली मारने वाले जवान की मौत-Lalitpur
Jhansi

खुद को गोली मारने वाले जवान की मौत-Lalitpur

15 मार्च 2019

