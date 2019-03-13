शहर चुनें

Jhansi ›   अब विद्यार्थियों को मिलेंगे खेल उपकरण -CTY

अब विद्यार्थियों को मिलेंगे खेल उपकरण -CTY

Jhansi Bureau Updated Wed, 13 Mar 2019 07:10 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
अब विद्यार्थियों को मिलेंगे खेल उपकरण
झांसी। जिले के 32 माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में खेलकूद के उपकरण विद्यार्थियों को जल्द मिलेंगे। इनमें क्रिकेट के बैट, बॉल से लेकर बैडमिंटन, बास्केटबाल, हॉकी जैसी खेल सामग्री भी होगी। इसके लिए शासन ने 32 माध्यमिक विद्यालयों के लिए 25-25 हजार रुपये धनराशि भेजी है, जो स्कूल विकास एवं प्रबंधन समिति के खाते में भेजे जा चुके हैं।
बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग की तरह माध्यमिक विद्यालयोें के विद्यार्थी भी खेलकूद सामग्री से अक्सर वंचित रहते हैं। इसकी वजह शासन द्वारा खेलकूद सामग्री की खरीद के लिए विशेष धनराशि न भेजना रहा है। विभागीय जानकारी के अनुसार हर साल दस से 20 हजार रुपये प्रति विद्यालय खेलकूद आयोजनों के लिए मिलते रहे हैं। अप्रैल से शुरू हो रहे नए शिक्षण सत्र में विद्यार्थियों को खेलकूद सामग्री का अभाव न खटके। इससे पूर्व शासन समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत जनपद के 32 विद्यालयों को 25-25 हजार रुपये भेजे हैं, जो खेल सामग्री 21 दिन में जैम पोर्टल के माध्यम से क्रय करेंगे। जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक डॉ. नीरज कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि विद्यालयों में क्या खेल उपकरण खरीदे हैं, इसकी जानकारी वह देंगे।

