Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की मोबाइल प्रयोगशाला आज झांसी में-Cordination

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 12:09 AM IST
दूध, मसालों व हल्दी की जांच आज व कल
झांसी। खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग रविवार को महानगर के अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों में दूध, हल्दी, मिर्च और दाल की जांच करेगा। इसके लिए प्रदेश सरकार की मोबाइल लैब जिले में आई है। यह लैब 18 फरवरी को जिले के अलग-अलग कस्बों में मसालों की जांच करेंगी।
प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा दूध और मसालों में मिलावट की जांच करने के लिए विभिन्न जिलों में ‘फूड सेफ्टी ऑन व्हील’ भेजी जा रही हैं। चार मोबाइल लैब में से एक झांसी में आई है, जो आज रविवार को इलाइट चौराहा, नंदनपुरा, सीपरी बाजार, शिवाजी नगर और राजगढ़ में दूध, खोवा, सरसों का तेल, पिसी हल्दी, पिसी मिर्च और दालों में मिलावट की जांच करेगी। उपभोक्ता अपने सामने खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट की जांच करा सकते हैं।
इसी तरह 18 फरवरी को चिरगांव, मोंठ, एरच और गुरसराय में खाद्य पदार्थों की जांच होगी। अभिहीत अधिकारी राजेश द्विवेदी ने बताया कि लोगों को खाद्य पदार्थों में मिलावट के प्रति जागरूक करने व होली पर मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री पर रोक लगाने के लिए यह जांच की जा रही है।

sipri overbridge jhansi
Jhansi

समस्या नहीं सुलझी, अब होगी आरपार की लड़ाई

ओवरब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य अधूरा होने से सीपरी में व्यापार चौपट होने की कगार पर है। सर्विस रोड खराब होने और अक्सर लगने वाला जाम इसकी वजह है। वर्तमान में कई व्यापारी आर्थिक तंगी से जू रहे हैं।

17 फरवरी 2019

under construction
Jhansi

डिफेंस कॉरिडोर में 59 फीसदी जमीन झांसी की

17 फरवरी 2019

हंसारी में व्यायामशाला, तिलक मार्केट में कीर्तिस्तंभ बनेगा-Cordination
Jhansi

हंसारी में व्यायामशाला, तिलक मार्केट में कीर्तिस्तंभ बनेगा-Cordination

17 फरवरी 2019

पीएम मोदी
Jhansi

‘मणिकर्णिका’ की झांसी से मोदी ने यूं जोड़ा अपना नाता

16 फरवरी 2019

महिला जनसुनवाई 20 को-Cordination
Jhansi

महिला जनसुनवाई 20 को-Cordination

17 फरवरी 2019

डिफेंस कारिडोर का साठ फीसदी काम झांसी में-Cordination
Jhansi

डिफेंस कारिडोर का साठ फीसदी काम झांसी में-Cordination

17 फरवरी 2019

चिरगांव सीएचसी में मिलेगी 24 घंटे बिजली
Jhansi

चिरगांव सीएचसी में मिलेगी 24 घंटे बिजली

17 फरवरी 2019

मेला स्पेशल ट्रेन का संचालन-Lalitpur
Jhansi

मेला स्पेशल ट्रेन का संचालन-Lalitpur

17 फरवरी 2019

यूथ-इस बार 200 मेधावी छात्राओं को मिलेगा लैपटॉप -City
Jhansi

यूथ-इस बार 200 मेधावी छात्राओं को मिलेगा लैपटॉप -City

16 फरवरी 2019

डाक्युमेंट्री फिल्म में दिखेगा बुंदेलखंड -CTY
Jhansi

डाक्युमेंट्री फिल्म में दिखेगा बुंदेलखंड -CTY

16 फरवरी 2019

