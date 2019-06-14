शहर चुनें

जिले में रोपे जाएंगे 23.60 लाख पौधे

जिले में रोपे जाएंगे 23.60 लाख पौधे

Jhansi Bureau Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 08:48 PM IST
रोपे जाएंगे 23.60 लाख पौधे, छाएगी हरियाली
झांसी। पर्यावरण को दुरुस्त करने और वातावरण को स्वच्छ बनाने के लिए इस बार वन विभाग को बड़े पैमाने पर पौधरोपण करने का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। झांसी जिले में विभाग द्वारा 23.60 लाख पौधे लगाए जाएंगे। हालांकि, 14 लाख पौधे दूसरे विभाग लगाएंगे। एक जुलाई से अभियान शुरू होगा।
वन विभाग ने मानसून के लिए पौधरोपण की तैयारियाें को अंतिम रूप दे दिया है। जिले की 17 नर्सरियों में पौधों को तैयार किया जा रहा है। वन विभाग जिले में 23.60 लाख पौधे रोपेगा। इसके लिए वन विभाग ने वन क्षेत्रों में 51 जगहों को चिह्नित किया है। जिले में आंवला, शीशम, यूकेलिप्टिस, चिलबिल, कंजी, सेभल, आकोसिया अरीकुलीफार्मेस, बबूल, खेर व अल्वीजीया के पौधे लगाए जाएंगे। एक जुलाई से अभियान शुरू होगा। वन विभाग 9.60 लाख व अन्य विभाग 14 लाख पौधे लगाएंगे। मुख्य वन संरक्षक संजय कुमार ने बताया कि पौधरोपण के लिए विभाग पूरी तरह से तैयार है। पंद्रह अगस्त को 11 लाख पौधे रोपने का लक्ष्य है। पौधरोपण से वातावरण संतुलित होता है। साथ ही लगातार बिगड़ रही आबोहवा पर सीधा प्रभाव पड़ता है। जुलाई में पौधरोपण अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा।

