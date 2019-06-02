शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Jhansi ›   झांसी को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने के लिए प्रतियोगिता

झांसी को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने के लिए प्रतियोगिता

Jhansi Bureauझांसी ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 09:56 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शहर को बनाएं प्रदूषण मुक्त, प्रतियोगिता में लें हिस्सा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
झांसी। पर्यावरण दिवस पर पांच जून को उत्तर प्रदेश प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय की तरफ से शहर को प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाने के लिए प्रतियोगिता आयोजित कराई जा रही है।
क्षेत्रीय अधिकारी विजय कुमार मिश्र ने ने बताया कि विश्व पर्यावरण दिवस के अवसर पर ‘बीट एयर पॉल्यूशन’ पर कानपुर रोड स्थित आवास विकास कॉलोनी तालपुरा योजना में चित्रकला व निबंध प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन होने जा रहा है। प्रतियोगिता पांच जून को सुबह आठ से 11 बजे तक होगी। प्रतिभाग करने वालों को आर्टशीट, निबंध लेखन के लिए पुस्तिका उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। इसके अतिरिक्त अन्य सामग्री प्रतिभागियों को स्वयं साथ लानी होगी।

Recommended

Bollywood

इस खान ने मिजान जाफरी को कहा- बदसूरत, भड़के पिता जावेद जाफरी बोले- 'तुम जैसे फ्लाॅप एक्टर...'

2 जून 2019

jaaved jaafrei
malal
kamal rashid khan
जावेद जाफरी
Bollywood

इस खान ने मिजान जाफरी को कहा- बदसूरत, भड़के पिता जावेद जाफरी बोले- 'तुम जैसे फ्लाॅप एक्टर...'

2 जून 2019

your gas agency will give you money if you do this
Business Diary

खुशखबर: ऐसा करने पर गैस एजेंसी आपको देगी पैसे, ये है नियम

2 जून 2019

Swift CNG
Automobiles

महज 80 हजार रुपये में मारुति की स्विफ्ट CNG मिल रही है यहां, बची है सिर्फ एक कार

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
JDU Cabinet Expansion
Bihar

बिहार: नए आठ मंत्रियों में भाजपा से कोई नहीं, भविष्य में मोदी सरकार में शामिल नहीं होगी जदयू

2 जून 2019

Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ही नहीं ये 5 स्टार्स भी नहीं लगाते शराब-सिगरेट को हाथ

2 जून 2019

Sonakshi Sinha, Poonam Sinha
shilpa shetty
Sidharth Malhotra
दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा ही नहीं ये 5 स्टार्स भी नहीं लगाते शराब-सिगरेट को हाथ

2 जून 2019

Fake currency notes of Rs 1.20 cr seized by Gurugram police
Delhi NCR

यूट्यूब देखकर आठवीं पास बनाता था दो हजार के नकली नोट, जुटाए इतने करोड़ रुपये

2 जून 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

नरेंद्र मोदी-अमित शाह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा को अजेय बनाने के लिए हर नागरिक तक पहुंचेगी सरकार, अगले हफ्ते से शुरू होगी ये मुहिम 

2 जून 2019

Iran President
World

ईरान समर्थित समूह वैश्विक तेल आपूर्ति के लिए खतरा : सऊदी

2 जून 2019

K.P. Sharma Oli
Rest of World

ओली ने दिया प्रधानमंत्री को नेपाल आने का निमंत्रण  

2 जून 2019

america, China
World

दक्षिण सागर के मुद्दे पर अमेरिका ने चीन को घेरा

2 जून 2019

all farmers to get 6k yearly, 3000 rupees pension for elderly farmers, modi cabinet big decision
Business Diary

मोदी कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला, सभी किसानों को मिलेंगे सालाना छह हजार रुपये

1 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
Government can announce big economic reforms in the first 100 days
India News

पहले 100 दिनों में बड़े आर्थिक सुधारों की घोषणा कर सकती है सरकार 

1 जून 2019

शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के दौरान कैबिनेट मंत्रियों के साथ प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

रिपोर्ट में खुलासा : केंद्रीय कैबिनेट के 29 फीसदी मंत्रियों के खिलाफ गंभीर आपराधिक मामले

31 मई 2019

ममता बनर्जी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ममता के सामने लगाया ‘जय श्रीराम’ का नारा, पुलिस ने सात को हिरासत में लिया

1 जून 2019

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

हीरोइन बनने को बेताब हर लड़की को पढ़ना चाहिए कटरीना का ये EXCLUSIVE इंटरव्यू

1 जून 2019

duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is as good as LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee
India News

भारतीय राजनीति में अटल-आडवाणी की तरह मील का पत्थर बन रही है मोदी-शाह की जोड़ी

31 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

फाइल फोटो
Jhansi

ट्रेन में भीड़ की वजह से युवती का दम घुटा, मौत 

यूपी संपर्क क्रांति एक्सप्रेस में शुक्रवार रात को भीड़ की वजह से सीता (18) की दम घुटने से मौत हो गई। वहां पिता और अन्य भाई-बहनों के साथ बांदा से दिल्ली जा रही थी। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम को भेजा है।

2 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
मौसम: नौतपा के आखिरी दिन खूब तपी धरती
Jhansi

मौसम: नौतपा के आखिरी दिन खूब तपी धरती

2 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी को आज से भेजेंगे जय श्री राम लिखे पत्र
Jhansi

ममता बनर्जी को आज से भेजेंगे जय श्री राम लिखे पत्र

2 जून 2019

वट पूजन आज, शनि जयंती धूमधाम से मनेगी
Jhansi

वट पूजन आज, शनि जयंती धूमधाम से मनेगी

2 जून 2019

पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए गायत्री परिवार ने किए यज्ञ
Jhansi

पर्यावरण संरक्षण के लिए गायत्री परिवार ने किए यज्ञ

2 जून 2019

loco shead jhansi
Jhansi

नए इंजन आने पर एसी लोको शेड में काम बंद, हंगामा

2 जून 2019

रेलवे के ग्रीन सिग् नल को रेड करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा
Jhansi

रेलवे के ग्रीन सिग् नल को रेड करने वाला गिरोह पकड़ा

2 जून 2019

सपा ने लोकसभा हार की समीक्षा की
Jhansi

सपा ने लोकसभा हार की समीक्षा की

2 जून 2019

चित्रकूट के लिए दो मेला स्पेशल ट्रेनें
Jhansi

चित्रकूट के लिए दो मेला स्पेशल ट्रेनें

2 जून 2019

यूं ही नहीं रखे गए दरवाजों के नाम
Jhansi

यूं ही नहीं रखे गए दरवाजों के नाम

2 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

युवाओं के भविष्य से खेलने वालों को भेजेंगे जेल- सीएम योगी

यूपीपीएससी की परीक्षाओं के पेपर लीक होने के मामले में प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योग आदित्यनाथ ने रविवार को कहा कि किसी को भी कानून के साथ खिलवाड़ करने नहीं देंगे।

2 जून 2019

पिज्जा 3:13

एक रानी ने खुश होकर पिज्जा को दिया था अपना नाम

2 जून 2019

आई़टीबीपी 1:27

नंदा देवी पर्वत पर लापता पर्वतारोही में चार रेस्क्यू

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:01

सजने धजने के इस कंपटीशन में कटरीना सब पर भारी, देखिए झलकियां सारे सितारों की

2 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:14

खरीदारी करते हुए कैमरे में कैद हुई काजोल

2 जून 2019

Related

तीन माह मिली अपनों की पहचान
Jhansi

तीन माह मिली अपनों की पहचान

2 जून 2019

चार जून से खुलेगा फोर्ट
Jhansi

चार जून से खुलेगा फोर्ट

2 जून 2019

संदिग् ध परिस्थितियों में युवक की मौत
Jhansi

संदिग् ध परिस्थितियों में युवक की मौत

2 जून 2019

साठगांठ से हो रही विद्युत कटौती
Jhansi

साठगांठ से हो रही विद्युत कटौती

2 जून 2019

सराफा कारोबारी के कर्मचारियों के पास से 72 लाख रुपये जब्त
Jhansi

सराफा कारोबारी के कर्मचारियों के पास से 72 लाख रुपये जब्त

2 जून 2019

31 गरीब कन्याओं के हाथ पीले हुए
Jhansi

31 गरीब कन्याओं के हाथ पीले हुए

2 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.