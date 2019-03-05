शहर चुनें

Jhansi

इस सप्ताह साफ रहेगा मौसम का मिजाज

Jhansi Bureau Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 01:22 AM IST
इस सप्ताह साफ रहेगा मौसम का मिजाज
झांसी। इस सप्ताह मौसम साफ रहने के आसार हैं, जिससे तापमान में भी बढ़ोत्तरी की संभावना है। अधिकतम तापमान 33 और न्यूनतम 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच सकता है।
पिछले सप्ताह मौसम में आए अचानक बदलाव से पारा गिर गया था। शनिवार - रविवार की दरम्यानी रात बारिश भी हुई। इससे रविवार को दिन भर सर्दी बढ़ी रही। सर्द हवाएं बहती रहीं और दिन भर बादलों की आवाजाही बनी रही। रात भी सर्द रही। लेकिन, सोमवार की सुबह से मौसम ने करवट ली। आसमान एकदम साफ रहा और दिन में धूप खिली रही। इससे सर्दी का प्रकोप कम हुआ। अधिकतम तापमान 27 और न्यूनतम 14 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार इस सप्ताह मौसम का यही मिजाज रहने के आसार हैं। दिन में अच्छी धूप खिलेगी और आसमान साफ रहेगा। एक -दो दिन बादलों की हल्की आवाजाही हो सकती है। मौसम के इस रुख से अधिकतम तापमान 33 और न्यूनतम 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंच सकता है। खेती के लिए मौसम की यह स्थिति अनुकूल रहेगी।

uma bharti
Jhansi

उमा भारती के बाद भाजपा का प्रत्याशी कौन?

झांसी - ललितपुर संसदीय क्षेत्र से सांसद और केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती चुनाव न लड़ने का एलान कर चुकी हैं। उमा के बाद इस सीट पर भारतीय जनता पार्टी किसे प्रत्याशी बनाएगी? यह प्रश्न बना हुआ है।

5 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
खूनी होता जा रहा ग्वालियर रोड-City
Jhansi

खूनी होता जा रहा ग्वालियर रोड-City

5 मार्च 2019

shiv barat jhansi
Jhansi

शिव जी ब्याहने चले पालकी सजाई के, भभूति लगाई के....

5 मार्च 2019

jhansi shivaratri bhandara
Jhansi

पुण्य कमाया, कर्तव्य भूले

5 मार्च 2019

गर्मियों में नहीं जाएगी बिजली-Lalitpur
Jhansi

गर्मियों में नहीं जाएगी बिजली-Lalitpur

5 मार्च 2019

अपहरण की सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस-Lalitpur
Jhansi

अपहरण की सूचना पर दौड़ी पुलिस-Lalitpur

5 मार्च 2019

चुनाव में अफवाह फैलाने वाले जाएंगे जेल-City
Jhansi

चुनाव में अफवाह फैलाने वाले जाएंगे जेल-City

5 मार्च 2019

कुंभ जाने को रही भीड़, तुलसी एक्सप्रेस में हंगामा
Jhansi

कुंभ जाने को रही भीड़, तुलसी एक्सप्रेस में हंगामा

4 मार्च 2019

नितिन गडकरी
Jhansi

बुंदेलखंड की तस्वीर बदल देगा केन-बेतवा गठजोड़: गडकरी

3 मार्च 2019

नितिन गडकरी
Jhansi

गडकरी ने बेतवा नदी को जलमार्ग घोषित किया, दिया डीपीआर बनाने का आदेश

3 मार्च 2019

