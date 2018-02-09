अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   Four teachers Suspend due to absent in BLO duty in Hathras

बीएलओ ड्यूटी नहीं करने पर चार शिक्षिकाएं सस्पेंड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अलीगढ़। Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 12:18 AM IST
Four teachers Suspend due to absent in BLO duty in Hathras
teacher shimla
बेसिक शिक्षा अधिकारी रेखा सुमन ने बीएलओ का काम नहीं करने वाली चार शिक्षिकाओं को निलंबित कर दिया है। इन सभी के बारे में उपजिलाधिकारी सदर अरुण कुमार सिंह ने अपनी रिपोर्ट बीएसए को भेजी थी, जिसमें उनके खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई करने की संस्तुति की थी। 

गौरतलब है कि राज्य चुनाव आयोग के निर्देश पर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अमित कुमार सिंह के निर्देश पर बीएलओ का कार्य कर रहे शिक्षकों को बूथों पर पहुंचकर नए मतदाताओं के नाम बढ़ाने, पुराने मतदाताओं के नाम संशोधित करने एवं मृतक मतदाताओं के नाम वोटर लिस्ट से हटाने के आदेश जारी किए गए थे, किंतु जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी के आदेश का बड़ी संख्या में बीएलओ का कार्य कर रहे कर्मचारियों द्वारा अनुपालन ही नहीं किया जा रहा है। बीएलओ के बूथ पर उपस्थित रहने के कार्य दिवस में एसडीएम सदर अरुण कुमार सिंह ने बूथों पर पहुंचकर चेकिंग की। 

चेकिंग के दौरान हाथरस ब्लॉक के प्राथमिक विद्यालय नगला खान की सहायक अध्यापिका नायसी, उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय अफोया की सहायक अध्यापिका पूनम माहौर, प्राथमिक विद्यालय बिसाना की सहायक अध्यापिका मंजू शर्मा एवं उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय लहरा की सहायक अध्यापिका प्रतिमा कुमारी अनुपस्थित मिलीं।

इन सभी के बारे में एसडीएम अरुण कुमार सिंह ने बीएसए रेखा सुमन को कठोर विभागीय कार्रवाई किए जाने के लिए पत्र भेजा था। बीएसए रेखा सुमन ने बताया कि इन शिक्षकों से स्पष्टीकरण भी तलब किया गया था, लेकिन स्पष्टीकरण संतोषजनक नहीं मिलने पर इन चारों को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

