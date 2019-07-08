शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   Fake fare on a sweet seller filed a nomination on five

मिठाई विक्रेता पर हुई फायरिंग में एक नामजद सहित पांच पर मुकमदा दर्ज

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 12:36 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मिठाई विक्रेता पर हुई फायरिंग में पांच के खिलाफ रिपोर्ट
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी, दो बाइकें भी मिली थीं मौके पर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
हाथरस। कोतवाली सदर क्षेत्र के गुड़िहाई बाजार में शनिवार की रात को मिठाई विक्रेता के साथ हुई मारपीट और फिर फायरिंग के मामले में पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। एक नामजद सहित पांच के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश में जुट गई है।
गुड़िहाई बाजार में राजू वार्ष्णेय पुत्र रामखिलौनी निवासी श्यामनगर जलेसर रोड की मिठाई की दुकान है। आरोप है कि यहां पर शनिवार की रात को पुराने पैसों के लेन-देन को लेकर मनीष सोनी पुत्र मुकेश सोनी निवासी गली तबेला अपने साथ चार अज्ञात युवकों को लेकर आया। यहां पर आते ही पांचों ने पुराने रुपयों के लेन-देन को लेकर मारपीट शुरू कर दी।
आरोप है कि उन्होंने तमंचे की बट सिर में मारकर राजू को बुरी तरह से घायल कर दिया। यहां पर तमंचा देख बाजार में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच गई। इस मामले में राजू की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने धारा 147/148/308/427/506/323 में मुकदमा दर्ज किया है। एसएचओ प्रवेश राणा ने बताया कि बीच बाजार मारपीट और तमंचा दिखाने के मामले में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया गया है। जल्द ही आरोपी पुलिस की पकड़ में होंगे।

Recommended

july weekly rashifal saptahik rashifal weekly horoscope from 8 july to 14 july
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल : दो ग्रहों की बदली चाल से इस हफ्ते कुछ ऐसा रहेगा राशियों का हाल

7 जुलाई 2019

विक्रम बत्रा
India News

'ये दिल मांगे मोर': कारगिल के हीरो परमवीर 'शेरशाह' की 20वीं पुण्यतिथि आज

7 जुलाई 2019

ghaziabad murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद हत्याकांड में नया मोड़, इस शख्स की वजह से प्रदीप ने पूरे परिवार को किया खत्म !

7 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
gurugram murder and suicide
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम सामूहिक हत्याकांड: सबसे बड़ा सच आया सामने, मोबाइल डाटा रिकवरी करने वाली टीम भी हैरान

7 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

धोनी की पत्नी की क्लासमेट रह चुकीं अनुष्का शर्मा, ये 13 सेलिब्रिटी भी बचपन में पढ़े एक साथ

7 जुलाई 2019

Sakshi, Salman and Anushka
Anushka and Sakshi
बागी
Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar
Bollywood

धोनी की पत्नी की क्लासमेट रह चुकीं अनुष्का शर्मा, ये 13 सेलिब्रिटी भी बचपन में पढ़े एक साथ

7 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: इन चार दिग्गजों ने कहा क्रिकेट को अलविदा, अब नजर नहीं आएंगे किसी भी वर्ल्ड कप में

7 जुलाई 2019

इमरान ताहिर-जोपी डुमनी
शोएब मलिक
शोएब मलिक
इमरान ताहिर
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: इन चार दिग्गजों ने कहा क्रिकेट को अलविदा, अब नजर नहीं आएंगे किसी भी वर्ल्ड कप में

7 जुलाई 2019

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
Astrology

दिन-रात मेहनत के बावजूद नहीं बचा पाते पैसा? जाने वज़ह और पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
crime
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अरुण जेटली
India News

जेटली का सवाल- अच्छे अर्थशास्त्र व चतुर राजनीति के बीच क्या चुनें

7 जुलाई 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान ने भारत में हुई आतंकी वारदातों में नहीं माना मसूद-सईद का हाथ

7 जुलाई 2019

आधार कार्ड
India News

50,000 से अधिक के नकद लेनदेन में 'पैन' की जगह कर सकते हैं 'आधार' का इस्तेमाल 

7 जुलाई 2019

सर्दी जुकाम
Health & Fitness

मौसम की बीमारियों से ना हों परेशान, ये घरेलू नुस्खे दिलाएंगे छुटकारा

7 जुलाई 2019

moon
Opinion

चांद से जुड़ी कहानियों का सफर : वहां रहने वाला नहीं मरेगा

7 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
बच्चे
Relationship

बच्चों को छोड़ना हो घर पर अकेला तो इन बातों का रखें ध्यान

7 जुलाई 2019

heart problem
Health & Fitness

बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल की मात्रा कम करने के चक्कर में कहीं आप भी तो नहीं दे रहें इस समस्या को न्यौता

7 जुलाई 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

अमेरिकी स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर टेलीप्रॉम्पटर बंद, ट्रंप से हुई गलती

7 जुलाई 2019

CBDT Chairman
India News

‘एंजल’ कर की चिंता खत्म, अब काम पर फोकस करें स्टार्टअप : पीसी मोदी

7 जुलाई 2019

best parenting tips from top five countries parents
Relationship

इन पांच देशों के माता-पिता करते हैं सबसे अच्छी परवरिश, आप भी ले सकते हैं ये सीख

7 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बॉय फ्रैंड से प्यार के बाद शादी पर युवती
Aligarh

यूपी: कॉलेज के बॉय फ्रेंड से हुआ प्यार, अब शादी की जिद पर अड़ी युवती

कॉलेज के बॉय फ्रैंड से प्यार के बाद अब युवती शादी करने की बात पर अड़ी है। वह आगरा से चलकर हाथरस आ गई। नगला भुस पर दोनों के परिजन आ गए। यहां पर कुछ कहासुनी के बाद मामला पुलिस के पास पहुंचा। जिसके बाद उन्हें महिला थाने भेज दिया गया। 

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
farmer death due bank loan tension.
Hathras

बैंक के कर्ज न चुकाने के डर के कारण किसान की हुई मौत

8 जुलाई 2019

70 thousand fraud from farmer.
Hathras

नलकूप कनेक्शन का बिल जमा करने के नाम पर किसान से 70 हजार की ठगी

8 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Aligarh

हाथरस: प्रेमका की मां पर युवक का गला काटने का आरोप

7 जुलाई 2019

The blade attack on the neck of the young man, severely injured
Hathras

युवक की गर्दन पर ब्लेड से हमला, गंभीर घायल

8 जुलाई 2019

Thief of 83,895 on buying bike from OLX
Hathras

ओएलएक्स से बाइक खरीदने पर 83,895 की ठगी

8 जुलाई 2019

Now the tube well will be able to take the connection of single face instead of the three face.
Hathras

अब नलकूप किसान ले सकेंगे थ्री फेस की बजाय सिंगल फेस का कनेक्शन

8 जुलाई 2019

Rural areas will be connected by roadways bus service
Hathras

ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों को जोड़ा जाएगा रोडवेज बस सेवा से

8 जुलाई 2019

Aligarh police will consider Laxman wrestling massacre
Hathras

बहुचर्चित लक्ष्मण पहलवान हत्याकांड की विवेचना करेगी अलीगढ़ पुलिस

8 जुलाई 2019

June has not yet been laid-off roads
Hathras

बीत गया जून अभी तक गढ्ढा मुक्त नहीं हुई सड़कें

8 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पर्वतारोहियों के शवों को रेस्क्यू करने वाले आईटीबीपी के जवानों का होगा सम्मान

नंदा देवी ईस्ट में लापता सात पर्वतारोहियों के खोजने वाले भारत तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस के जांबाजों का सोमवार को दिल्ली आईटीबीपी मुख्यालय में सम्मान होगा।

7 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 4:00

कांग्रेस के ‘हाथ’ से छिन जाएगी कर्नाटक की गद्दी? जानिए अभी तक की सियासी उठापटक

7 जुलाई 2019

लखनऊ 1:29

पिकप भवन अग्निकांड मामला, जांच के लिए लखनऊ पहुंची गुजरात की फॉरेंसिक टीम

7 जुलाई 2019

कांग्रेस पार्टी 2:03

कांग्रेस में इस्तीफों का दौर, मिलिंद देवड़ा और ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने दिया इस्तीफा

7 जुलाई 2019

मेरठ 1:52

मेरठ: जिला पंचायत उप चुनाव में बूथ कैप्चरिंग को लेकर हुई हिंसा, प्रधान के बेटे की मौत

7 जुलाई 2019

Related

Swan-on Marriage, Death
Hathras

फंदे पर झूली विवाहिता, मौत

8 जुलाई 2019

kolej ke boy phrend se hua pyaar, ab shaadee karane kee jid par adee yuvatee
Hathras

कॉलेज के बॉय फ्रेंड से हुआ प्यार, अब शादी करने की जिद पर अड़ी युवती

8 जुलाई 2019

In the days muggy summer evening, the rain
Hathras

दिन में रही उमस भरी गर्मी तो शाम को हुई बारिश

8 जुलाई 2019

इंटरनेट कनेक्टिविटी नहीं आने के कारण हाथरस सिटी रेलवे स्टेशन के टिकट काउंटर पर पसरा सन्नाटा।
Hathras

रिजर्वेशन को पहुंचने वाले लोग लौट रहे बैरंग

8 जुलाई 2019

Change Weather So Now Contagious Diseases
Hathras

बदला मौसम तो अब संक्रामक रोगों की आशंका

8 जुलाई 2019

While moving the motor for water, the elderly felt the death, death
Hathras

पानी के लिए मोटर चालू करते वक्त वृद्ध को लगा करंट, मौत

8 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited