Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hathras ›   Fair Mr. Dauji chef met with Commissioner Palikadhyksh

मेला श्री दाऊजी महाराज को लेकर कमिश्नर से मिले पालिकाध्यक्ष

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 11:42 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मेला श्री दाऊजी महाराज को लेकर कमिश्नर से मिले पालिकाध्यक्ष
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
हाथरस। नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष आशीष शर्मा मेला श्री दाऊजी महाराज को राजकीय मेला घोषित कराने के लिए लगातार अधिकारियों से मिल रहे हैं और प्रयास कर रहे हैं। इसी क्रम में वह मंडलायुक्त अजयदीप सिंह से मिले।
पालिकाध्यक्ष ने उन्हें बताया कि यह मेला काफी ऐतिहासिक है। यह सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द की मिसाल है। पालिकाध्यक्ष ने कमिश्नर को सौंपे ज्ञापन में कहा है कि मेला संरक्षित क्षेत्र को राजकीय घोषित कर इसे प्रति वर्ष पांच करोड़ का अनुदान दिलाया जाए। मेला क्षेत्र को रमणीक स्थल के रूप में विकसित किया जाए।
यहां महापुरुषों के नाम पर संग्रहालय आदि बनाए जाएं। इन महापुरुषों की मूर्तियां आदि स्थापित की जाएं। इससे कि मेले की प्रसि द्धि को और बढ़ाया जा सके। उन्होंने मंडलायुक्त से मांग की कि वह जल्द ही इस बारे में शासन को प्रस्ताव भिजवाएं।

cultural
