यूपी बोर्ड की 83898 उतरपुस्तिकाएं रहीं मूल्यांकन को शेष

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 11:51 PM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा की 83898 उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं मूल्यांकन के लिए शेष रह गई हैं। अब तक मूल्यांकन में तीनों के केंद्रों पर एक लाख 89 हजार 211 कॉपियां जांची जा चुकी हैं। शेष उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन भी आने वाले पांच दिनों में पूरा होने की बात कही जा रही है।

रविवार को रामबाग में इंटरमीडिएट की चार हजार कॉपियां जांची गई। यहां पर अब तक 60 हजार उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन हो चुका है। 20 हजार उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं मूल्यांकन के लिए बची हैं। बागला इंटर कॉलेज में हाईस्कूल की कुल 58102 उत्तरपुस्तिकाओं का मूल्यांकन हो चुका है।

यहां पर 35733 उत्तर पुस्तिकाएं शेष रह गई हैं। अक्रूर इंटर कॉलेज में 71109 कॉपियां जांची जा चुकी हैं। अब यहां पर मात्र 28165 उत्तरपुस्तिकाएं शेष रह गई हैं।

