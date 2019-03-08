शहर चुनें

Hathras ›   क्लीन अप अभियान में बिजली चोरों को होगा सफाया

क्लीन अप अभियान में बिजली चोरों को होगा सफाया

Aligarh Bureauअलीगढ़ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 12:20 AM IST
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हाथरस
क्लीन अप अभियान के तहत बिजली चोरों का सफाया होगा। जिले में अधिक चोरी वाले आधा दर्जन इलाके चिन्हित किए गए हैं। 20 मार्च तक विशेष चेकिंग अभियान चलेगा। इस दौरान बिजली चोरी को रोकने के लिए छापेमारी की जाएगी।

बता दें कि हाथरस जिला बिजली चोरी में टॉप टेन की सूची में शामिल हैं। साथ ही राजस्व भी सही नहीं मिल पा रहा है। शहर और कस्बा में बड़े पैमाने पर बिजली चेारी हो रही है। इसके लिए क्लीन अप अभियान चलाया जाएगा, जिसमें हाथरस शहर का विभवनगर फीडर, वाटर वर्क्स का जलेसर रोड फीडर, गिजरौली का कलवारी रोड फीडर, कांशीराम टाउनशिप का जलेसर रोड फीडर के अलावा सादाबाद टाउन का एक इलाका क्लीन अप अभियान में चिन्हित किया गया है।

यह अभियान 20 मार्च तक चलेगा। बिजली चोरी पर पूर्णत: अंकुश लगाने के साथ इसकी रिपोर्ट निगम को अफसर देंगे। इस मामले में एक्सईएन शहर आदित्य पांडेय का कहना है कि क्लीन अप अभियान के तहत इलाके चिन्हित किए गए हैं। चोरी वाले इलाकों में विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा।

