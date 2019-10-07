शहर चुनें

नुमाइश चौराहा से डीएम चौराहा तक बंद रहेगा वाहनों का आवागमन

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 11:36 PM IST
हरदोई। मंगलवार को दशहरा के कारण नुमाइश चौराहे से डीएम चौराहे के बीच सभी वाहनों का आवागमन बंद रहेगा। सीओ सिटी विजय कुमार राना ने बताया कि शाम पांच बजे से रात 11 बजे तक नुमाइश चौराहे से कोई भी वाहन डीएम चौराहे की तरफ नहीं जाएगा। साथ ही डीएम चौराहे से भी कोई वाहन नुमाइश चौराहा नहीं जाएगा।
Most Read

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Hardoi

यूपी में भीषण सड़क हादसा, ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली पलटने से दादी पोता समेत तीन की मौत, 14 घायल

यूपी के हरदोई जिले में सोमवार को भीषण सड़क हादसा हुआ। यहां ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई। हादसे में दादी पोता समेत तीन की मौत हो गई जबकि 14 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हुए हैं।

7 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
no rules followed in mnrega work
Hardoi

मनरेगा कार्यों में नियमो को दिखाया ठेंगा

7 अक्टूबर 2019

missinf farmer deadbody found on railway track
Hardoi

लापता किसान का रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिला शव

7 अक्टूबर 2019

दुर्गा पंडाल में डांडियां करतीं महिलाएं। अमर उजाला
Hardoi

नवरात्र के अंतिम दिन हुआ डांडिया

7 अक्टूबर 2019

संडीला में मेडिकल स्टोर के मालिक से जानकारी लेते कोतवाल जगदीश यादव व अन्य पुलिसकर्मी। अमर उजाला
Hardoi

छत का दरवाजा तोड़कर दवाखाना में चोरी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

report against son filed in mother torcher case
Hardoi

मां को घर से निकालने में बेटे पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज

7 अक्टूबर 2019

women suicide after quirrell with husband
Hardoi

पति से विवाद होने से क्षुब्ध महिला ने लगाई फांसी

7 अक्टूबर 2019

रामप्रताप की फाइल फोटो।
Hardoi

ईयरफोन लगाकर घूम रहा था ट्रैक के किनारे, ट्रेन की चपेट में आकर मौत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

बेहटागोकुल थाने में आरक्षी सुदीप व मुद्रिका को पुरस्कार देते एसओ राकेश आनंद। अमर उजाला
Hardoi

आरक्षियों को मिला सम्मान

7 अक्टूबर 2019

ऐजा में शव पर रोते-बिलखते परिजन व मौजूद पुलिस। अमर उजाला
Hardoi

फांसी के फंदे पर लटकता मिला युवती का शव

6 अक्टूबर 2019

