शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Hardoi ›   हड़ताल में शामिल नहीं होगी टेलीकाम इम्पलाइज यूनियन

हड़ताल में शामिल नहीं होगी टेलीकाम इम्पलाइज यूनियन

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 11:33 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
हरदोई। भारतीय टेलीकॉम इंपलाइज यूनियन बीएसएनएल के प्रांतीय सचिव सुनील त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि बीएसएनएल में प्रस्तावित हड़ताल में संघ शामिल नहीं होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जहां पूरा देश शोकाकुल है, ऐसे में हड़ताल उचित नहीं है। उनका संगठन बीएसएनएल प्रबंधन के आश्वासन व अपील के बाद अब हड़ताल नहीं करेगा। ब्यूरो
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Pulwama Terror Attack Wife bids adieu to martyr Tilak Raj in Kangra Himachal
Shimla

तस्वीरें: दुल्हन के जोड़े में सावित्री ने शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, रोया पूरा गांव

17 फरवरी 2019

शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
Kanpur

पुलवामा आतंकी हमलाः आंखों से ओझल हुए वीर सपूत, इन माताओं का एक-एक आंसू पीएम मोदी से कह रहा ये बात

17 फरवरी 2019

Pulwama Terror Attack Wife Bids Adieu To Martyr Tilak Raj In Kangra Himachal Pradesh
Shimla

आखिर क्यों सावित्री ने शादी का जोड़ा पहनकर शहीद पति को दी अंतिम विदाई, जानिए वजह

17 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Pulwama Exclusive

जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Vande Bharat Express takes place rajdhani express for india in varanasi
Varanasi

राजधानी ट्रेन की जगह लेगी 'वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस', तस्वीरों में देखें इस रेलगाड़ी की खूबियां

17 फरवरी 2019

martyr mohal lal raturi
Dehradun

#Pulwama: शहीद मोहनलाल का शव पहुंचा देहरादून, बेटी ने दिखाई बहादुरी, वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

17 फरवरी 2019

शहीदों का अंतिम संस्कार
Kanpur

PHOTOS वीर सपूतों को श्रद्धांजलि: इस बेटी का जज्बा और लोगों का खौलता खून बयां कर रहा है दर्द

17 फरवरी 2019

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

मोक्ष और अभय की कामना को पूर्ण करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग काशी विश्वनाथ मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Party politics dominated all-party meeting on the Pulwama terror attack
India News

पुलवामा हमले पर सर्वदलीय बैठक में भी हावी रही ‘दलीय राजनीति’

17 फरवरी 2019

गुर्जर आंदोलन
Delhi NCR

गुर्जर आरक्षण आंदोलन खत्म, रेलवे ने बहाल की सभी ट्रेन सेवा

17 फरवरी 2019

अंतिम विदाई
Meerut

#Pulwama: आतंकी हमले पर जनरल वीके सिंह का बड़ा बयान, बताया कैसे लिया जाएगा बदला

17 फरवरी 2019

Kumbh Special
Prayagraj

Kumbh Mela 2019: माघी पूर्णिमा स्नान पर्व पर चलेंगी 49 स्पेशल ट्रेनें, ढाई हजार बसें

17 फरवरी 2019

एंटबॉट
World

वैज्ञानिकों ने विकसित किया बिना जीपीएस के चलने वाला पहला रोबोट

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
अन्ना हजारे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अन्ना हजारे की बिगड़ी तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती, हालत में हो रहा सुधार

15 फरवरी 2019

sbi
India News

एसबीआई रिपोर्ट: चलन में नकदी बढ़ी पर आर्थिक गतिविधियां नहीं

15 फरवरी 2019

Either money orders are not reaching or reaching late, Postal department is losing its image
India News

मनीऑर्डर नहीं या देरी से पहुंचने पर पहचान खो रहा डाक विभाग

15 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

16वीं लोकसभा के अंतिम दिन सदन में भंग हुई भाषा की मर्यादा

14 फरवरी 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल सरकार के चार वर्ष: इन चार बड़े विवादों से गरमाई रही राजनीति

14 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

डेमो
Kanpur

यूपी: आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 9 लोगों की मौत, मचा हड़कंप

हरदोई के अरवल थाना क्षेत्र में आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से 9 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जिस समय बिजली गिरी कुछ लोग अंतिम संस्कार के लिए शव यात्रा शुक्रवार को कुसुमखोर घाट की ओर जा रहे थे।

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
लाभार्थियों को बांटे गए राशन कार्ड व गैस कनेक्शन
Hardoi

लाभार्थियों को बांटे गए राशन कार्ड व गैस कनेक्शन

17 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Hardoi

प्रदर्शन कर पाक का झंडा फूंका

17 फरवरी 2019

शराब व शराब बनाने के उपकरण बरामद, चार गिरफ्तार
Hardoi

शराब व शराब बनाने के उपकरण बरामद, चार गिरफ्तार

17 फरवरी 2019

युवक का शव घर के अंदर फंदे पर लटकता मिला
Hardoi

युवक का शव घर के अंदर फंदे पर लटकता मिला

17 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Hardoi

बीओबी संडीला शाखा में चोरी का प्रयास

17 फरवरी 2019

नाराज ग्रामीणों ने बरात घर में बंद कर दिए मवेशी
Hardoi

नाराज ग्रामीणों ने बरात घर में बंद कर दिए मवेशी

17 फरवरी 2019

नृत्य और रंगोली बनाकर बच्चों ने मोह लिया मन
Hardoi

नृत्य और रंगोली बनाकर बच्चों ने मोह लिया मन

17 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Hardoi

25 लाख रुपये की शराब पकड़ी गई

17 फरवरी 2019

जिले के परिषदीय विद्यालयों के 3140 किचन शेड की होगी जांच
Hardoi

जिले के परिषदीय विद्यालयों के 3140 किचन शेड की होगी जांच

18 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

पहली बार वोट डालने के लिए उत्साहित हैं गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स, इन मुद्दों पर करेंगे मतदान

अमर उजाला का चुनाव रथ पहुंच चुका है गोंडा। गोंडा में अमर उजाला की टीम ने बातचीत की उन युवाओं से जो आने वाले चुनावों में करेंगे पहली बार मतदान। देखिए किन मुद्दों पर वोट करेंगे गोंडा के फर्स्ट वोटर्स।

17 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमला

पुलवामा हमले के बाद एक शख्स ने खून से लिखा खत, कहा कुछ भी हो बदला चाहिए

17 फरवरी 2019

आधी आबादी 2:49

देखिए मोदी सरकार के कामकाज से कितना संतुष्ट हैं गोंडा की महिलाएं

17 फरवरी 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 3:48

अगर बने एक दिन के लिए पीएम तो ये काम सबसे पहले करेंगे गोंडा के लोग

17 फरवरी 2019

शंकराचार्य 1:35

पुलवामा हमले के बाद शंकराचार्य सरस्वती ने रामाग्रह यात्रा कार्यक्रम किया स्थगित

17 फरवरी 2019

Related

पूर्व सैनिकों की समस्याएं सुनने जिले में पहुंचेगी कुमाऊं रेजीमेंट
Hardoi

पूर्व सैनिकों की समस्याएं सुनने जिले में पहुंचेगी कुमाऊं रेजीमेंट

18 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक
Hardoi

बिजली गिरने से आठ लोगों की मौत

15 फरवरी 2019

खून से लिखा पीएम को खत, व्यर्थ न जाए सैनिकों की शहादत
Hardoi

खून से लिखा पीएम को खत, व्यर्थ न जाए सैनिकों की शहादत

17 फरवरी 2019

80 लीटर शराब बरामद, तीन महिलाएं गिरफ्तार
Hardoi

80 लीटर शराब बरामद, तीन महिलाएं गिरफ्तार

16 फरवरी 2019

Five Pieces Burned Together, Piece Weeds
Hardoi

एक साथ जलीं पांच चिताएं, पसरा मातम

16 फरवरी 2019

गेस्ट हाउस के पास जुआ खेल रहे पांच गिरफ्तार
Hardoi

गेस्ट हाउस के पास जुआ खेल रहे पांच गिरफ्तार

17 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.