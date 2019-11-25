शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh   Gorakhpur   two arrest in attemped to rape case

पीपीगंज में किशोरी से रेप के प्रयास में दो युवक पकड़े गए

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 25 Nov 2019 01:30 AM IST
पीपीगंज में किशोरी से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की कोशिश में दो युवक पकड़े गए
पीपीगंज। इलाके के रेलवे स्टेशन पर सुनसान जगह पर किशोरी के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की कोशिश कर रहे दो युवकों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया। बताया जा रहा है कि एक किशोरी को बहलाकर लाए युवक ने अपने दो दोस्तों को भी बुला लिया। युवकों के पास से बाइक बरामद हुई है, जो चोरी की है।
जानकारी के मुताबिक कैंपियरगंज इलाके की किशोरी को झांसा देते हुए साथ लेकर उसका रिश्तेदार युवक घर से निकला था। रेलवे स्टेशन पर जाकर उसने अपने दो अन्य साथियों को बुला लिया। किशोरी के साथ कोई भी अनहोनी हो सकती थी, लेकिन तभी गश्त में निकली पुलिस उधर पहुंच गई। पुलिस को देखते ही युवक भागने लगे। पुलिस ने दो को पकड़ लिया।
किशोरी को लेकर आने वाला युवक फरार हो गया। इस बाबत पीपीगंज थानाध्यक्ष बीबी राजभर ने कहा कि गश्त के दौरान दो युवक पकड़े गए। उनके साथ किशोरी थी। युवकों के पास से चोरी की बाइक बरामद हुई है। किशोरी के परिजनों को बुलाया गया है। पकड़े गए युवकों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। फरार युवक की तलाश जारी है।
