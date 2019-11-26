शहर चुनें

बस्ती: कोहरे के कारण तीन वाहनों की टक्कर में दो घायल, आवागमन ठप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गोरखपुर Updated Tue, 26 Nov 2019 12:07 PM IST
दुर्घटनास्थल
दुर्घटनास्थल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश के बस्ती जिले में घने कोहरे के कारण सरयू नदी पर बने टांडा पुल पर मंगलवार सुबह तीन वाहन आपस में टकरा गए। कोहरे के कारण पुल पर आ रहा ट्रक, ट्रैक्टर व कार के चालक एक दूसरे को देख नहीं पाए और आपस में जा टकराए। 
दुर्घटना में दो लोग घायल हो गए, जिन्हें टांडा के जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। फिलहाल दोनों घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है। दुर्घटना के कारण एक घंटे तक बस्ती व अंबेडकर नगर का आवागमन ठप रहा। रास्ते से आने-जाने वाले लोगों को भी आने-जाने में काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। 
