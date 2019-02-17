शहर चुनें

कुशीनगर से गया, लखनऊ के लिए पहली उड़ान

Gorakhpur Bureau Updated Sun, 17 Feb 2019 12:59 AM IST
कुशीनगर के विशेष ध्यानार्थ
कुशीनगर से गया-लखनऊ के
लिए उड़ान अगले महीने से
टर्वो एविएशन एयरलाइंस कंपनी को मिली अनुमति, 18 सीटर होगा विमान
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
गोरखपुर। क्षेत्रीय उड़ान सेवा में शामिल कुशीनगर को तोहफा मिलने जा रहा है। अगले महीने से कुशीनगर एयरपोर्ट से गया और लखनऊ के लिए उड़ान शुरू हो जाने की उम्मीद है। एयरलाइंस कंपनी टर्बो एविएशन को अनुमति मिल गई है। जल्द ही शेड्यूल भी जारी हो जाएगा। फ्लाइट 18 सीटर होगी। यात्रियों की संख्या के हिसाब से बाद में 50 से अधिक सीटों वाली विमान सेवा भी शुरू की जाएगी। जल्द ही कुशीनगर से दूसरे शहरों के लिए भी उड़ान शुरू होने की उम्मीद है।

तीन साल पहले पड़ी थी एयरपोर्ट की आधारशिला
कसया। तत्कालीन सपा सरकार में चार अप्रैल 2016 को कुशीनगर अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट की आधारशिला रखी गई थी। अब तक 199 करोड़ की लागत से रनवे, लाइटिंग, एटीसी, फायर बिल्डिंग, पुलिस सब स्टेशन व गार्ड रुम आदि का काम तकरीबन पूरा हो गया है। 3200 मीटर लंबा एक रनवे भी बनकर तैयार है।

