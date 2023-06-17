गोंडा में बवाल का वीडियो: भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के कार्यक्रम में हंगामा, सेल्फी के विवाद में हुआ पथराव

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के काफिले में शनिवार को गोंडा में बवाल हो गया। बताया जा रहा है कि दो प्रधानों के समर्थक सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में आपस में ही भिड़ गए। देखते ही देखते मामला इतना बढ़ गया कि दोनों तरफ से पथराव हो गया। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक बृजभूषण मौके से निकल चुके हैं।
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at the venue of an event of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Gonda. The incident occurred when two groups of the MP's supporters clashed with each other reportedly over clicking of selfies. pic.twitter.com/tDUIvD9BSs— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2023
