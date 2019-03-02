शहर चुनें

Gonda

बाइक रैली से भाजपा ने दिया विजय संकल्प का संदेश

Updated Sat, 02 Mar 2019 11:05 PM IST
बाइक रैली से भाजपा ने दिया विजय संकल्प का संदेश

गोंडा। भाजपा ने हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में बाइक रैली से विजय संकल्प का संदेश दिया। लोगों के बीच जाकर केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार की नीतियों के बारे में बताया।

करनैलगंज में भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह की अगुवाई में विजय संकल्प महारैली का आयोजन हुआ। जिसका समापन करनैलगंज के विधायक कुंवर अजय प्रताप सिंह के आवास बरगदी कोट में बड़े ही धूमधाम से हुआ।

मनकापुर में कैबिनेट मंत्री रमापति शास्त्री व सांसद गोंडा कीर्तिवर्धन सिंह की उपस्थिति में रैली निकली। मेहनौन विधानसभा में भाजपा अध्यक्ष पियूष मिश्रा व विधायक विनय कुमार द्विवेदी की उपस्थिति में रैली निकाली।

कर्नलगंज में सांसद बृजभूषण सिंह व पूर्व अध्यक्ष अकबाल बहादुर तिवारी की उपस्थिति में, कटरा में विधायक बावन सिंह की उपस्थिति में, गौरा में विधायक प्रभात वर्मा की उपस्थिति में, तरबगंज में विधायक श्री प्रेम नारायण पांडे की उपस्थिति में रैली निकाली।

गोंडा में गोंडा लोकसभा के संयोजक रंजन शर्मा, महामंत्री अमर किशोर कश्यप व महामंत्री आशीष त्रिपाठी की उपस्थिति में रैली का आयोजन हुआ। जिला मीडिया प्रभारी विष्णु प्रसाद शुक्ला ने बताया कि इस रैली में प्रत्येक विधानसभा में लगभग 1500 से 2000 मोटरसाइकिल के द्वारा लगभग 30 से 40 किलोमीटर तक की दूरी तय की गई।

new rail line for khalilabad to bahraich
Gonda

42 सालों बाद पूरा हुआ नई रेल लाइन का सपना

रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल व रेल राज्य मंत्री मनोज सिन्हा ने बटन दबाकर खलीलाबाद-बहराइच रेल मार्ग का शिलान्यास किया। पांच जनपदों संतकबीरनगर, सिद्धार्थनगर, बलरामपुर, श्रावस्ती व बहराइच को जोड़ने वाली इस रेल परियोजना पर करीब पांच हजार करोड़ रुपये खर्च होंगे।

2 मार्च 2019

new born babies named on abhinandan in gonda and hardoi.
Lucknow

गोंडा व हरदोई में अभिनंदन का वंदन, नवजात बच्चों को दिया विंग कमांडर का नाम, बोले- सेना में भेजेंगे

2 मार्च 2019

महिला ने जना बेटा, स्टाफ नर्स ने बदलकर दे दी बेटी
Gonda

महिला ने जना बेटा, स्टाफ नर्स ने बदलकर दे दी बेटी

2 मार्च 2019

62 पंचायतों के विकास की 12 करोड़ की योजना को मिली स्वीकृति
Gonda

62 पंचायतों के विकास की 12 करोड़ की योजना को मिली स्वीकृति

2 मार्च 2019

टूटकर गिरा बिजली का खंभा, दबकर महिला की मौत
Gonda

टूटकर गिरा बिजली का खंभा, दबकर महिला की मौत

2 मार्च 2019

यूपी एसआई परीक्षा में अमृता ने बालिका वर्ग में किया टाप
Gonda

यूपी एसआई परीक्षा में अमृता ने बालिका वर्ग में किया टाप

2 मार्च 2019

शहर में शौचालय निर्माण को छोड़कर संस्था लापता
Gonda

शहर में शौचालय निर्माण को छोड़कर संस्था लापता

2 मार्च 2019

abhinandan born in gonda hospital
Gonda

जिला अस्पताल में जन्मा अभिनंदन

1 मार्च 2019

विनोद कुमार
Lucknow

गोंडा : सपा नेता विनोद कुमार ने एयर सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक को बताया झूठ

26 फरवरी 2019

सड़क हादसे में चार वर्षीय मासूम समेत दो लोगों की मौत
Gonda

सड़क हादसे में चार वर्षीय मासूम समेत दो लोगों की मौत

2 मार्च 2019

