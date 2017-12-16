बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पालिका बोर्ड की बैठक स्थगित
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 12:41 AM IST
फतेहपुर (ब्यूरो)। नगर पालिका परिषद ने 20 दिसंबर को होने वाली बोर्ड की बैठक को फिलहाल स्थगित कर दिया है। ईओ रश्मि भारती ने बताया कि विधानसभा सत्र चालू होने के कारण बोर्ड की बैठक स्थगित की गई है।
शासन ने शपथ ग्रहण की तिथि के दिन से एक महीने के अंदर बोर्ड की बैठक कराने के निर्देश दिए थे। इसी के तहत बोर्ड की बैठक की तारीख तय की गई थी। बैठक की तैयारियां भी पूरी कर ली गई थी, लेकिन अब बैठक की तिथि बाद में घोषित की जाएगी।
