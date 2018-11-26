शहर चुनें

Farrukhabad ›   एडीएम ने कटान देख जल्द काम शुरू कराने का दिया भरोसा

एडीएम ने कटान देख जल्द काम शुरू कराने का दिया भरोसा

Kanpur Bureau Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 10:51 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें

अमृतपुर(फर्रुखाबाद)। हरसिंहपुर कायस्थ के ग्रामीणों के कलक्ट्रेट में हंगामे के बाद एडीएम भानुप्रताप सिंह ने गांव में जाकर कटान का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों से कहा कि जल्द काम शुरू करवाया जाएगा।

सोमवार सुबह हरसिंहपुर कायस्थ गांव के करीब 60 से 70 ग्रामीणों ने कलक्ट्रेट पहुंच कर गांव में हो रहे कटान को रोकने के लिए प्रदर्शन किया। दोपहर बाद एडीएम भानुप्रताप सिंह तहसीलदार सदर व अमृतपुर प्रदीप कुमार सिंह के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। इन्होंने कटान की स्थिति देखी। इसके बाद ग्रामीणों से बातचीत की। ग्रामीणों ने उन्हें बताया कि तेज धारा में खेत कट गए हैं। इंतजाम न किए गए तो गांव भी कट जाएगा। एडीएम ने कहा कि जल्द काम शुरू करवा कर कटान रोका जाएगा।

उन्होंने लेखपाल प्रवीन दुबे को कटान वाली जमीन के सर्वे करने के आदेश दिए। लेखपाल ने बताया कि सर्वे लगभग पूरा हो गया है। जो छूटा है, वह भी जल्द पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। एसडीएम ईशान प्रताप ने ग्रामीणों से फोन पर बात की। उन्होंने बताया कि एक दो दिन में कृषि विभाग, बिजली, जिला पंचायती राज और सिंचाई विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ गांव पहुंचकर व्यवस्थाएं सही करवाई जाएंगी।

एडीएम ने देखा कटान,काम शुरू करवाने का आश्वासन

