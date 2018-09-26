शहर चुनें

Farrukhabad

बूथ स्तर तक सरकार की योजनाओं का करें प्रचार

Wed, 26 Sep 2018
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
फर्रुखाबाद। भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की बैठक बुधवार को कादरीगेट स्थित कैंप कार्यालय में हुई। इसमें कार्यकर्ताओं से कहा गया कि 30 तक मंडल प्रभारी बनाएं। मुख्य अतिथि प्रदेश कार्य समिति की सदस्य मिथलेश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि बूथ स्तर तक योजनाओं का प्रचार-प्रसार करें।

जिलाध्यक्ष सत्यपाल सिंह ने कहा कि लोकसभा चुनाव नजदीक हैं। इसलिए सभी कार्यकर्ता चुनाव की तैयारियों में जुट जाएं। रेखा त्रिपाठी ने कहा कि महिला कार्यकर्ता भी चुनाव की तैयारियां शुरू कर दें। सुमन राठौर ने भी संबोधित किया। जिलाध्यक्ष बबिता पाठक ने लोगों का स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर सरिता मिश्रा, गीता शुक्ला, मंजू अग्रवाल, अर्चना चौहान, हिना, मिथलेश, मदीना बेगम, राजवती बाथम, रश्मि दुबे, सीता चतुर्वेदी आदि मौजूद रहीं।

भाजयुमो के जिलाध्यक्ष का हुआ स्वागत
फर्रुखाबाद। महिला मोर्चा की बैठक में भाजयुमो के नवनिर्वाचित जिलाध्यक्ष मयंक बुंदेला का स्वागत किया गया। इसके बाद उन्होंने समर्थकों के साथ जुलूस निकाल गुरुगांव देवी मंदिर में दर्शन किए। इस मौके पर पीयूष कुमार, अंकुर मिश्र, अभय प्रताप सिंह, विनय शुक्ला, राजीव प्रताप, आकाश मिश्र, सुमित सिंह आदि मौजूद रहे।

