Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Farrukhabad ›   फिर वायरल हुआ सीएमओ की प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस का वीडियो

फिर वायरल हुआ सीएमओ की प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस का वीडियो

Kanpur Bureau Updated Tue, 04 Sep 2018 11:38 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
फर्रुखाबाद। सीएमओ का प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस करते हुए वीडियो फिर से वायरल हुआ है। वायरल हुए वीडियो में दर्शाया गया है कि वह एक जगह पर प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं। साथ ही कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग भी वायरल हो रही है। इसमें मरीज फोन करके बोलता है कि उपाध्याय जी मुझे पिता को दिखाने आना है, कहां आएं। इस पर दूसरी तरफ से मेडिकल स्टोर का पता देते हुए आधा घंटे में बुलाया जा रहा है। इस मामले में सीएमओ डॉ. अरुण कुमार उपाध्याय ने बताया कि जो वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वह गलत है। किसी पुराने वीडियो को एक ठेकेदार साजिशन वायरल कर रहा है।

मालूम हो कि बुधवार को जिले में सीआरएम टीम आ रही है। इस टीम को आठ सितंबर तक यहां रुक कर सीएचसी व पीएचसी आदि का निरीक्षण करना है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कर्मचारी जोरशोर से इसकी तैयारियों में लगे हैं। माना जा रहा है कि इसी के चलते वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है। वहीं, पिछले दिनों लोहिया के एक डॉक्टर का भी प्राइवेट प्रैक्टिस करते हुए वीडियो वायरल हुआ था। इसकी जांच डीएम ने सीएमओ को सौंपी है।

