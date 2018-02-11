अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Deoria ›   water tank teft with vehicle

शादी समारोह से गाड़ी सहित पानी की टंकी चोरी

deoria Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 10:58 PM IST
water tank teft with vehicle
चोरी हुई गाड़ी। - फोटो : amar ujala
रुद्रपुर। पूर्वी बाईपास स्थित एक शादी समारोह स्थल से चोरों ने पानी की सप्लाई करने वाले वाहन को पानी की टंकी के साथ ही चुरा लिया। घटना की जानकारी होते ही पीड़ित ने तत्काल इसकी सूचना 100 नंबर पर पुलिस को दी। सूचना के बाद पुलिस आधी रात से ही गाड़ी को तलाश रही है। लेकिन पुलिस के हाथ सफलता नहीं लग सकी। 
शनिवार को पूर्वी बाईपास पर दयाशंकर पांडेय के घर लड़की की शादी का कार्यक्रम था। इस दौरान बारातियों और आगंतुकों के स्वागत के लिए भव्य पांडाल सजाकर लोगों के लिए खाने-पीने की व्यवस्था की गई थी। कार्यक्रम में शिवाला वार्ड के सुनील कुमार त्रिपाठी ने पानी की आपूर्ति दी थी। उन्होंने अपने ई-रिक्शा वाहन पर 500 लीटर की टंकी में पानी भरकर भेजवाया था। कार्यक्रम खत्म होने के बाद ड्राइवर गाड़ी लेने पहुंचा तो देखा कि गाड़ी गायब थी। उसने इसकी जानकारी मालिक को दी। मौके पर पहुंचे मालिक ने घटना की सूचना 100 नबंर पर पुलिस को दी। वाहन स्वामी ने अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ कोतवाली में तहरीर दी है। इस संबंध में कोतवाली प्रभारी छोटेलाल ने कहा कि चोरी का केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। पुलिस की टीम जांच पड़ताल कर रही है। 
crime

Spotlight

Deepika Padukone shared cute picture with dog
Bollywood

रणवीर को छोड़ ये किसे KISS करने की कोशिश कर रहीं दीपिका, यूजर्स बोले-काश! ये हम होते

11 फरवरी 2018

Bhumi Pednekar will represent Indian Cinema along with Karan at Berlin international Film Festival
Bollywood

'टॉयलेट...' में अक्षय की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी को मिली गुडन्यूज, बर्लिन से मिला बड़ा न्यौता

11 फरवरी 2018

primary school dress cost 49 thousand
Weird Stories

यूनिफॉर्म को लेकर चर्चा में आया स्कूल, कीमत जानकर दंग रह गए मां-बाप

11 फरवरी 2018

international space station astronauts played badminton
World of Wonders

... जब अंतरिक्ष में खेला गया 3 देशों का बैडमिंटन टूर्नामेंट, VIRAL हो गया VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

woman from california bought lettuce 3 inch lizard
Weird Stories

सलाद से निकला कुछ ऐसा, देखते ही महिला के होश उड़े और भागी अस्पताल, देखें VIDEO

11 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Bandgi Kalra will back on Tv with Rakhi Sawant
Television

वैलेंटाइन डे से पहले ही पुनीश को अकेला छोड़ राखी सावंत की टीम में शामिल हुई बंदगी

11 फरवरी 2018

woman dumped by husband after paralysis
Weird Stories

लकवा मारने के कारण तनहा छोड़ गया पति, फिर हुआ ऐसा चमत्कार

11 फरवरी 2018

Horrable discovery of Rafters in Arctic Ocean
Amazing Animals

पानी के नीचे इस भयानक चीज को देखकर बुरी तरह कांप गए राफ्टर, यूं गया ध्यान

11 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh hike his price now charged 11 crore rupees per film
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' में रणवीर, शाहिद से ज्यादा वसूली थी दीपिका ने फीस, अब 'खिलजी' भी हुए महंगे

11 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan mehr tarar reaction
Bollywood

'पैडमैन' हुई बैन तो भड़की पाकिस्तानी पत्रकार, पाक सेंसर बोर्ड को दिया करारा जवाब

11 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

The truth of the conflicts that came out in the CCTV footage
Udham Singh Nagar

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में सामने आया बखेड़े का सच

आवास विकास क्षेत्र में बच्चों के बीच हुए झगड़े से हुए बखेड़े के मामले में नया मोड़ आ गया है। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल के आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी की फुटेज खंगाली तो पुलिस चौकी में हंगामा खड़ा करने वाले ही हमलावर निकले।

12 फरवरी 2018

दो पक्षों में मारपीट, एक घायल
Udham Singh Nagar

दो पक्षों में मारपीट, एक घायल

12 फरवरी 2018

सीएमओ को तीन दिन में झोलाछाप पर कार्रवाई करने क ा आदेश
Raebareli

सीएमओ को तीन दिन में झोलाछाप पर कार्रवाई करने क ा आदेश

12 फरवरी 2018

Rape with the teenager who had gone broke the sugarcane
Kushinagar

गन्ना तोड़ने गई किशोरी के साथ दुष्कर्म

11 फरवरी 2018

कार में लगी झ़ाडू तो सफाईकर्मी को पीटा
Udham Singh Nagar

कार में लगी झ़ाडू तो सफाईकर्मी को पीटा

12 फरवरी 2018

सत्यापन नहीं कराने पर छह का चालान
Udham Singh Nagar

सत्यापन नहीं कराने पर छह का चालान

12 फरवरी 2018

रविवार को बैंक खुलवाकर कर्मियों से हुई पूछताछ
Udham Singh Nagar

रविवार को बैंक खुलवाकर कर्मियों से हुई पूछताछ

12 फरवरी 2018

Rainbow pills on young man in gambling controversy
Pratapgarh

जुए के विवाद में युवक पर बरसाईं गोलियां

11 फरवरी 2018

गोवंश की तस्करी के मामले दो और आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Kurukshetra

गोवंश की तस्करी के मामले दो और आरोपी गिरफ्तार

12 फरवरी 2018

गांव झांसा में छात्रा व छात्र की मौत का मामला
Kurukshetra

गांव झांसा में छात्रा व छात्र की मौत का मामला

12 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: यूपी में छेड़खानी से परेशान 12वीं की छात्रा ने खुद को लगाई आग

देवरिया में छेड़खानी से परेशान एक छात्रा ने खुदकुशी कर ली। उसने खुद पर मिट्टी का तेल छिड़कर कर आग लगा ली थी।

29 जनवरी 2018

DEORIA POLICEMAN BURN BOTH HANDS WHILE STANDING INFRONT OF BONFIRE 0:22

VIDEO: अलाव तापते वक्त हुआ विस्फोट, पुलिसकर्मी के खोए हाथ

14 जनवरी 2018

YOGI ADITYANATH TRIVENDRA SINGH RAWAT IN MAHARANA PRATAP SHIKSHA PARISHAD PROGRAM GORAKHPUR 3:42

इस खास मौके पर उत्तराखंड के सीएम बने योगी आदित्यनाथ के मेहमान

4 दिसंबर 2017

POLICE LATHICHARGE IN DEORIA UTTARPRADESH DURING VOTE COUNTING 3:05

देवरिया में मतगणना के बीच लाठीचार्ज, पत्रकार का फूटा सिर

2 दिसंबर 2017

Yogi ji police is crying in gorakhpur because of bjp worker. 1:04

योगी राज में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता बेलगाम! गोरखपुर में किया ये

1 दिसंबर 2017

Recommended

Rape with the teenager who had gone broke the sugarcane
Kushinagar

गन्ना तोड़ने गई किशोरी के साथ दुष्कर्म

11 फरवरी 2018

The body was thrown into well by killing the student
Pratapgarh

छात्रा की हत्या कर शव कुंए में फेंका

11 फरवरी 2018

in raid 43 mobiles caught
Deoria

पांच दिन जेल में पड़े छापे, 43 मोबाइल बरामद

11 फरवरी 2018

man murdered his friend for ten rupees in mumbais powai
National

चिकन बना मौत की वजह, 10 रुपये कम दिए तो पत्थर से सिर फोड़कर ली जान

11 फरवरी 2018

The Dalit student attacked the brickbats, reached the coma
Allahabad

सरेआम दलित छात्र पर ईंट-डंडों से किया हमला, कोमा में पहुंचा

11 फरवरी 2018

Liquor and cash worth 2.50 lakh rupees from store
Kushinagar

दुकान से 2.50 लाख रुपये की शराब व नकदी लूटी।

10 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.