स्नान---

Gorakhpur Bureauगोरखपुर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 11:04 PM IST
श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाई सरयू में डुबकी
सुख-समृद्धि की प्राप्ति के लिए कामना की
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बरहज। माघ पूर्णिमा पर मंगलवार को हजारों श्रद्धालुओं ने सरयू में आस्था की डुबकी लगाई। अन्न-धन का दान कर सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की। पूरे दिन स्नान-दान के लिए नगर के सरयू तट पर श्रद्धालु उमड़े रहे। पूर्णिमा पर स्नान के लिए भोर से ही स्नान के लिए नदी तट पर लोगों की भीड़ जुटने लगी। देवरिया, गौरीबाजार, सलेमपुर, लार आदि क्षेत्रों से लोग स्नान के लिए पहुंचे। स्नान के बाद सभी ने कथा सुनकर दान-पुण्य किया। पर्व पर दूरदराज से आए श्रद्धालुओं ने अनाज, वस्त्र, बर्तन, घी, जल से भरा घड़ा आदि दान किया। मान्यता है कि आज के दिन नदी-सरोवर में स्नान करने से लोगों को पाप से मुक्ति और मोक्ष की प्राप्ति होती है। सुबह से देर शाम तक स्नान का क्रम जारी रहा। इस दौरान सुरक्षा के लिए पुलिस भी गश्त करती रही।

