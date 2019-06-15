शहर चुनें

चित्रकूट जिला अस्पताल का हाल: जाओ जमीन पर ही प्रसूता को लिटा लो

चित्रकूट जिला अस्पताल का हाल: जाओ जमीन पर ही प्रसूता को लिटा लो Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 10:37 PM IST
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। जिला अस्पताल के जच्चा-बच्चा वार्ड की हालत सुधरने की बजाए बिगड़ती जा रही है। शनिवार डीएम के निरीक्षण के कुछ ही घंटे बाद दर्द से कराहती प्रसूता को भर्ती तो कर लिया गया लेकिन बेड नहीं मिला। उससे कहा गया कि जाओ बाहर जमीन पर लेटो। जिससे प्रसूता परिजनों के साथ अस्पताल के इमर्जेंसी गेट के पास जमीन पर पड़ी रही।

  शहर के सदर रोड निवासी नीलम देवी शनिवार की सुबह तेज प्रसव दर्द होने पर परिजन उसे लेकर जिला अस्पताल पहुंचे। प्रसूता ने बताया कि पहले स्टाफ ने कहा कि वार्ड में जगह नहीं है उसे भर्ती नहीं किया जाएगा। किसी और जगह वह जाए। काफी प्रयास के बाद उसके कागज जमा कर रजिस्टर में भर्ती कर लिया गया लेकिन उसे बेड नहंी दिया गया।

दर्द से कराहती प्रसूता व परिजन बार बार स्टाफ से दूसरे वार्ड में ही बेड दिलाने की मांग कर रहे थे लेकिन आरोप है कि स्टाफ ने उनकी एक न सुनी। यहां तक  कह दिया गया कि जमीन पर लिटा दो। जब ज्यादा दर्द होगा तो उसे प्रसव कक्ष में लाया जाएगा। परेशान प्रसूता को परिजन गेट पर ही लिटाए रहे। इस मामले में सीएमएस डा.एसएन मिश्रा ने बताया कि उनके पास इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। इसे पता कर प्रसूता को बेड दिलाया जाएगा।
 

