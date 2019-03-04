शहर चुनें

शौर्य दिवस पर आज होगा कवि सम्मेलन

Kanpur Bureauकानपुर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 11:14 PM IST
प्र्रसिद्ध कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव व कवियत्री कविता देेंगी शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
चित्रकूट। भाजपा द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम नें प्रसिद्ध हास्य कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव व शौर्य कवियत्री कविता तिवारी बीएसए कार्यालय के पास जुड़वां बच्चों को श्रद्धांजलि देंगे। कार्यक्रम में आतंकवाद के खिलाफ देश की सेना द्वारा किए आक्रमण को लेकर शौर्य कवि सम्मेलन का आयोजन 5 मार्च को किया जाएगा। जिसमें जवानों की वीरता को लेकर देश के प्रसिद्ध कवि प्रस्तुती देंगे। जानकारी नेशनल मीडिया क्लब के चेयरमैन रमेश अवस्थी ने सीतापुर स्थित एक होटल में प्रेसवार्ता में दी। बताया कि सीतापुर कस्बे के जुड़वा दो बच्चों का अपहरण कर उनकी हत्या कर दी गई। इस घटना को लेकर एक श्रद्धांजलि कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत किया जा रहा है। इसके साथ शौर्य दिवस कार्यक्रम कार्यक्रम होगा। जिसमें प्रसिद्ध कलाकार राजू श्रीवास्तव सहित कविता तिवारी आदि प्रसिद्ध कवि देश के जवानोें की वीरता पर कार्यक्रम प्रस्तुत करेंगे। इस मौके पर भाजपा के क्षेत्रीय मंत्री अशोक जाटव, सुुशील द्विवेदी, आनंद सिंह, भागवत त्रिपाठी आदि मौजूद रहे।

