मेरा शहर

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor News ›   Water level of Ganga has increased in Bijnor, villages of Khadar area are in danger

गंगा में उफान: खादर क्षेत्र के गांवों पर मंडराया बड़ा खतरा, घरों में भरा पानी, कटान रोकने में जुटे अफसर

संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, बिजनौर Published by: कपिल kapil Updated Thu, 13 Jul 2023 03:55 PM IST
सार

गंगा में उफान : खादर क्षेत्र के गांवों पर बड़ा खतरा मंडराया हुआ है। वहीं, गंगा के कटान को रोकने के लिए अधिकारी मौके पर डटे हुए हैं।

Water level of Ganga has increased in Bijnor, villages of Khadar area are in danger
गांव में घुसा गंगा का पानी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
बिजनौर में गंगा में उफान आने से खादर क्षेत्र के गांव मीरपुर सीकरी, रायपुर खादर आदि में पानी भर गया है। वहीं, कई रास्तों पर आवागमन बंद हो गया है। उधर, आला अफसरों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लिया।



गंगा में पानी ने उग्र रूप धारण कर लिया है। खादर क्षेत्र के गांव जलमग्न हो गए हैं। खेतों में पानी भरने से फसलें नष्ट हो गईं हैं। गांव रायपुर खादर, मीरापुर सीकरी आदि ने टापू का रूप धारण कर लिया है। पांडवनगर पुलिस चौकी में पानी भर गया है। 

गांवों में भरा पानी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बताया गया कि चांदपुर-हस्तिनापुर मेरठ मार्ग, चांदपुर-दत्तियाना मार्ग, जलीलपुर-सलेमपुर मार्ग, जलीलपुर-रायपुर खादर मार्ग आदि पर आवागमन बंद हो गया। मौके पर पुलिस अधीक्षक नीरज कुमार जादौन, एसडीएम रितु रानी चौधरी, सीओ सर्वम सिंह आदि अधिकारियों ने मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिति का जायजा लिया व आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

गांवों में भरा पानी। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
वहीं, गंगा में उफान और तेजी से हो रहे कटान को लेकर पुलिस-प्रशासन गलखा देवी मंदिर पर डेरा डाले हुए हैं। तहसीलदार अनुराग सिंह और थाना प्रभारी संजय कुमार मंदिर पर मौजूद हैं। वहीं, गंगा में पेड़ काटकर डाले जा रहे हैं, जिससे किसी भी हद तक कटान को रोका जा सके।

फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उधर, बृहस्पतिवार की सुबह एनडीआरएफ और प्रशासन की टीम ने अभियान चलाकर गंगा के उफान में फंसे तीन लोगों को रेस्क्यू किया।

बता दें कि नजीबाबाद से गुजर रही मालन नदी के जलस्तर में उफान से क्षेत्र में बाढ़ जैसी स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई। नगर की कछियाना बस्ती, खैरूल्लापुर, रम्पुरा का काफी क्षेत्र पानी में डूब गया है। वहीं, नजीबाबाद-हरिद्वार मार्ग मालन नदी के पुल को खतरा बताया जा रहा है। 

मकान गिरा। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नजीबाबाद के मोहल्ला नादेहिंद में ट्रस्ट का खस्ताहाल मकान का बाहरी हिस्सा भरभरा कर गिर गया। संयोग से कॉलेजों की छुट्टी थी, वरना बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था। बताया गया कि नजीबाबाद में मालन नदी का जलस्तर लगभग 10 फीट से 12 फीट ऊंचा हो गया है।

