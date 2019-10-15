शहर चुनें

नारेबाजी कर ममता बनर्जी का पुतला फूंका

Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 12:39 AM IST
हिंदू जागरण मंच वीरांगना वाहिनी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने पश्चिम बंगाल में हिंदू परिवार के चार सदस्यों की निर्मम हत्या के विरोध में पश्चिम बंगाल व मुख्यमंत्री ममता सरकार का पुतला दहन किया। परिवार के सदस्यों को श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।
संगठन के सदस्य नगर पालिका चौक पर एकत्र हुए और पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार व मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का पुतला दहन किया। इसके बाद कलक्ट्रेट जाकर राष्ट्रपति को संबोधित ज्ञापन एसडीएम बृजेश कुमार को दिया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि पश्चिम बंगाल में लगातार हिंदुओं का उत्पीड़न व नृशंस हत्याएं की जा रही हैं। हत्यारों के खिलाफ पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है। पश्चिम बंगाल की घटनाओं की वजह से पूरे देश के हिंदुओं में रोष है। पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार को बर्खास्त कर वहां राष्ट्रपति शासन लागू करने की मांग की गई। इस दौरान आर्थिक आयाम प्रांत संयोजक जयप्रकाश, जिला महामंत्री अर्चना चौधरी, रूपेंद्र सिंह, मधुमिता देशवाल, सचिन विर्श्नोई, कुंवरदीप देशवाल, राहुल राजपूत आदि मौजूद रहे।
