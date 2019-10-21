शहर चुनें

Badminton player Siddhi Rathi

अंडर 15 बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता पर सिद्धि का कब्जा

Meerut Bureau Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 11:54 PM IST
बैडमिंटन खिलाडी सिद्धि राठी।
बैडमिंटन खिलाडी सिद्धि राठी।
अंडर 15 बैडमिंटन प्रतियोगिता पर सिद्धि का कब्जा
बिजनौर। बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी सिद्धि राठी ने गर्ल्स अंडर 15 में प्रदेशस्तरीय प्रतियोगिता जीतकर जिले का नाम रोशन किया है।
प्रदेश बैडमिंटन एसोसिएशन द्वारा ग्रेटर नोएडा के शहीद विजय सिंह स्टेडियम में आयोजित प्रदेश स्तरीय चैंपियनशिप में सिद्धि राठी ने भी हिस्सा लिया था। प्रतियोगिता में शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए सिद्धि ने फाइनल में हापुड़ की काजल पंवार को हराकर खिताब अपने नाम किया। काजल इससे पहले आगरा में हुई प्रदेश स्तरीय प्रतियोगिता में भी गोल्ड मेडल व गोरखपुर में हुई प्रतियोगिता में सिल्वर मेडल जीत चुकी है। सिद्धि गांव दरगोपुर नंगली निवासी धीर सिंह की बेटी है। सिद्धि राठी का सपना ओलंपिक में खेलकर देश के लिए मेडल जीतने का है। सिद्धि ओलंपिक पदक विजेता साइना नेहवाल से खेल के टिप्स लेती है।
Bijnor News: Badminton player Siddhi Rathi
यूपी पुलिस
Bijnor

यूपी: फरार भाजपा नेताओं को पुलिस ने दबोचा, कोर्ट ने न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा, ये था मामला

बिजनौर जनपद की कोतवाली पुलिस ने कोर्ट का नोटिस मिलने के बाद एक मामले में फरार चल रहे भाजपा नेता और नगर पालिका के सभासद पुत्र सार्थक रिक्की, सभासद पति जितेंद्र राणा को गिरफ्तार करके न्यायालय में पेश किया है।

21 अक्टूबर 2019

यूपी पुलिस।
Bijnor

थाने से शराब के कारोबारी को छोड़ने पर इंस्पेक्टर के खिलाफ जांच प्रारंभ

21 अक्टूबर 2019

बिजनौर में आवास विकास के पास खस्ताहाल रिंगरोड।
Bijnor

रिंग रोड पर गन्ना ढुलान से खड़े किए हाथ

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Sentenced to six months in check bounce
Bijnor

चैक बाउंस में छह माह की सजा, दस लाख 75 हजार का जुर्माना

19 अक्टूबर 2019

आत्महत्या।
Bijnor

सिपाही की भर्ती में नाकाम युवती ने जहर खाया

21 अक्टूबर 2019

नजीबाबाद में दीपावली आनंदोत्सव मेले में फैंसी विजेताओं को पुरस्कृत करते आयरलैंड के राजदूत संदी?
Bijnor

आयरलैंड के राजदूत और डीएम ने किया आनंदोत्सव मेले का उद्घाटन

21 अक्टूबर 2019

वापस जाते इंडोनेशिया के नागरिक
Bijnor

विदेशी नागरिकों के खिलाफ प्रशासन सख्त, सुनाया ये फरमान, मस्जिद में रहकर कर रहे थे धार्मिक प्रचार

16 अक्टूबर 2019

मतदाता।
Bijnor

मतदाता पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम में रूचि न लेने वाले 10 बीएलओ का वेतन रूकेगा, डीएम को रिपोर्ट

21 अक्टूबर 2019

बिजनौर: नजीबाबाद में अमन-एकता सम्मेलन में प्यार, अमन और शांति बनाए रखने का संकल्प लेते विभिन्न धर?
Bijnor

नजीबाबाद में आयोजित हुआ विशाल अमन-एकता सम्मेलन

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Bijnor: Chehallum Bijnor
Bijnor

इंसानियत के लिए था इमाम हुसैन का बलिदान : मौलाना

21 अक्टूबर 2019

हीमपुरदीपा क्षेत्र के ग्राम रतनपुर खुर्द में बैठक करते ग्रामीण।
Bijnor

देवस्थान के रास्ते का विवाद गरमाया

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Bijnor's team wins in kabaddi competition
Bijnor

कबड्डी प्रतियोगिता में बिजनौर की टीम अव्वल

21 अक्टूबर 2019

बिजनौर: मौलाना अनवारूल हक।
Bijnor

एसआईटी ने डाला डेरा, मौलानाओं से की पूछताछ

21 अक्टूबर 2019

Now the sugarcane calendar will be on the app in the farmer's mobile
Bijnor

अब किसान के मोबाइल में एप पर होगा गन्ना कैलेंडर

19 अक्टूबर 2019

नजीबाबाद में ताइक्वांडो चैंपियनशिप में प्रतिभाग करते खिलाड़ी।
Bijnor

ओपन यूपी स्टेट ताइक्वांडो चैंपियनशिप में हुए रोचक मुकाबले

21 अक्टूबर 2019

किसान।
Bijnor

दो लाख किसानों के खातों में पहुंची तीसरी किश्त

17 अक्टूबर 2019

