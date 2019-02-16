शहर चुनें

ट्रक में पीछे से घुसी कार को ट्रक ने दूर तक घसीटा

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sat, 16 Feb 2019 12:37 AM IST
ट्रक में घुसी कार
नींदडू़। गन्ने से लदे ट्रक में पीछे से घुसी कार ट्रक में फंसने के कारण दूर तक घिसटती चली गई। बृहस्पतिवार रात ढक्का कर्मचंद का हर्ष कुमार (28) कार द्वारा नूरपुर-धामपुर मार्ग से अपने घर लौट रहा था। करीब सात बजे जब नींदडू़ स्थित धर्म कांटे के सामने गन्ना लदे ट्रक को ओवरटेक करते समय सामने से आई कार से बचने के प्रयास में हर्ष की कार गन्ना लदे ट्रक में घुस गई। ट्रक चालक को इसका पता नहीं चला। वह कार को घसीटते हुए नींदडू़ तक ले आया। इकतदार अली, नदीम अहमद, इकरार अहमद, शादाब अली व गुड्डू आदि ने गन्ने के ट्रक में कार फंसी देखकर ट्रक को रुकवाया। ग्रामीणों ने ट्रक में फंसी क्षतिग्रस्त कार को ट्रक से अलग किया। घटना में बुरी तरह घबराए कार चालक को मामूली चोट आई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस कार चालक हर्ष कुमार तथा ट्रक चालक संजीव कुमार निवासी महरौला थाना असमोली को चौकी ले गई। बाद में दोनों पक्ष में समझौता हो गया।

