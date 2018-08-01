शहर चुनें

कावंड मार्ग पर होगी निगरानी

Meerut Bureau Updated Wed, 01 Aug 2018 01:17 AM IST
कावंड़ मार्ग पर होगी निगरानी
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
नगीना । पुलिस उपाधीक्षक प्रवीन कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि कांवड़ यात्रा को शांति पूर्वक संपन्न कराने के लिए पुलिस ने व्यापक प्रबंध किए हैं। सर्किल के नगीना देहात, कोतवाली देहात व नगीना कोतवाली क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले कांवड़ यात्रा मार्ग पर चौबीस घंटे पुलिस पेट्रोलिंग रहेगी। पूरे यात्रा मार्ग को जाम से मुक्त रखा जाएगा।
मंगलवार को सीओ ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि चेयरपर्सन के पति शेख खलीलुर्रहमान को बुलाकर रायपुर-बढ़ापुर मार्ग पर श्रीकृष्ण गौशाला के सामने वाली सड़क को ठीक कराने के लिए कहा गया है, ताकि कांवड़ियों को कोई परेशानी न हो। नगर क्षेत्र में कांवड़ियों के निकलने वाले मार्गों पर प्रकाश की विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है। पालिका प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि स्ट्रीट लाइटों के अलावा तेज रोशनी वाली लाइटें लगवाकर प्रकाश की व्यवस्था चॉक चौबंद रखी जाए।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

