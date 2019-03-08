शहर चुनें

जिनके खाते बंद है, चालू करा लें: प्रधानाचार्य

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 08 Mar 2019 11:12 PM IST
धामपुर। आरएसएम इंटर कालेज के प्रधानाचार्य ओपी यादव ने कहा कि विद्यालय के अनुसूचित जाति के कक्षा 11 व 12 के छात्रों को सुझाव दिया है कि जिन छात्रों ने छात्रवृत्ति के लिए आवेदन किया है और उनके बैंक खाते बंद हो गए है। वे लोग खातों को चालू करा लें। जिससे छात्रवृत्ति की धनराशि उनके खातों में आसानी से जमा हो सके।

Most Read

demo
Bijnor

चेयरपर्सन रुखसाना परवीन व उनके पति को कोर्ट में पेश होना होगा

बिजनौर। नगर पालिका बिजनौर की चेयरपर्सन रूखसाना परवीन व उनके पति शमशाद अंसारी के विरुद्ध आयु छिपाकर चुनाव लड़ने के मामले में दर्ज एफआईआर को हाईकोर्ट ने निरस्त करने से इंकार कर दिया है।

8 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
बिजनौर इंटर कॉलेज में मूल्यांकन का बहिष्कार कर प्रदर्शन करते शिक्षक।
Bijnor

मूल्यांकन व्यवस्था की खुली पोल

8 मार्च 2019

चिट्ठियों के साथ अब दाल मसाले भी लाएगा डाकिया
Bijnor

चिट्ठियों के साथ अब दाल मसाले भी लाएगा डाकिया

8 मार्च 2019

15 के प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने का निर्णय
Bijnor

15 के प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने का निर्णय

8 मार्च 2019

धामपुर पुलिस की एसपी से शिकायत
Bijnor

धामपुर पुलिस की एसपी से शिकायत

8 मार्च 2019

कताई मिल में चमकेगा नगीना का काष्ठकला उद्योग
Bijnor

कताई मिल में चमकेगा नगीना का काष्ठकला उद्योग

8 मार्च 2019

भाकियू कार्यर्क्ताओं ने समस्याओं का निदान कराने की मांग को लेकर एक्सईएन को डेढ़ घंटे बंधक बना प्रदर्शन किया
Bijnor

भाकियू कार्यर्क्ताओं ने समस्याओं का निदान कराने की मांग को लेकर एक्सईएन को डेढ़ घंटे बंधक बना प्रदर्शन किया

8 मार्च 2019

किशोरियों की लंबाई व हीमोग्लोबिन की जांच की फोटो-
Bijnor

किशोरियों की लंबाई व हीमोग्लोबिन की जांच की फोटो-

8 मार्च 2019

अदब सिटी में आयोजित तीन दिवसीए शिविर का समापन
Bijnor

अदब सिटी में आयोजित तीन दिवसीए शिविर का समापन

8 मार्च 2019

रसोईयों ने जलूस निकालकर प्रदर्शन किया
Bijnor

रसोईयों ने जलूस निकालकर प्रदर्शन किया

8 मार्च 2019

जानिए राजमहल में एक योगी के कैसे रहे दो साल

गुरुवार को उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में सीएम योगी आदित्यानाथ ने अमर उजाला के कार्यक्रम में शिरकत की। इस मौके पर अमर उजाला अखबार के संपादक इंदुशेखर पंचोली ने सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ से सियासत को लेकर बात की।

8 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 3:16

कन्नौज की आधी आबादी की इस बार क्या है मुद्दे जानिए

8 मार्च 2019

एक दिन का पीएम 1:58

कन्नौज में एक दिन का पीएम बनने पर लोग सबसे पहले ये काम करेंगे

8 मार्च 2019

फस्ट वोटर 3:22

जानिए कन्नौज का फर्स्ट वोटर किन मुद्दों पर देगा इस बार वोट

8 मार्च 2019

आधी आबादी 3:31

बस्ती की आधी आबादी चाहे स्कूलों में आत्मरक्षा की शिक्षा के अवसर

8 मार्च 2019

