शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bijnor ›   मधुमक्खी के हमले से किसान की मौत

मधुमक्खी के हमले से किसान की मौत

Meerut Bureauमेरठ ब्यूरो Updated Sun, 17 Mar 2019 12:27 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
मधुमक्खी के हमले से किसान की मौत
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
रेहड़। गांव हर्रायवाला निवासी एक किसान की मधुमक्खी के हमले से मौत हो गई। घटना से परिवार में कोहराम मच गया। मृतक का शनिवार को कालागढ़ में अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया। गांव हर्रायवाला निवासी चौखे पुत्र पाती शुक्रवार की दोपहर बाद खेत पर काम करने के लिए गया था। वह कपड़े निकालकर खेत पर काम कर रहा था। उसके नजदीक ही मधुमक्खी का झुंड लगा हुआ था। अचानक मधुमक्खी उड़ते ही उसके पास आ गई। पैरों में दिक्कत होने की वजह से किसान से भागा नहीं गया। आसपास उसे कोई बचाने वाला भी नहीं मिला। मधुमक्खियों के झुंड ने उस हमला बोल दिया। बामुश्किल वह घर पहुंचा। परिजनों ने उपचार के लिए भर्ती कराया। जहां पर उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया गया। घटना से परिवार में कोहराम मचा है। परिजनों ने मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया है।

Recommended

Cricket News

कौन हैं वो तीन सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिनर, जिन्हें शेन वॉर्न करते हैं बेहद पसंद?

16 मार्च 2019

शेन वॉर्न
शेन वॉर्न
कुलदीप यादव
राशिद खान
Cricket News

कौन हैं वो तीन सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्पिनर, जिन्हें शेन वॉर्न करते हैं बेहद पसंद?

16 मार्च 2019

लोकसभा चुनाव में भाजपा दिग्गजों की सीटें बदल सकती हैं
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: उत्तर प्रदेश में बदल सकती हैं भाजपा के इन दिग्गजों की सीटें 

16 मार्च 2019

sbi atm
Mobile Apps

SBI का बड़ा तोहफा, बिना ATM कार्ड निकाल सकेंगे पैसे, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
Bollywood

राजाओं की तरह जिंदगी जीते हैं मिथुन चक्रवर्ती, कमाई इतनी जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

16 मार्च 2019

Mithun Chakraborty
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती
mithun chakraborty
Bollywood

राजाओं की तरह जिंदगी जीते हैं मिथुन चक्रवर्ती, कमाई इतनी जानकर नहीं होगा यकीन

16 मार्च 2019

sarkari result These three leaders of RSS will get 'Bharat Ratna'
Education

इन तीन नेता, संगीतकार और पूर्व राष्ट्रपति को ‘भारत रत्न’ देने का हुआ था फैसला

16 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं 40 के पार हो चुके इन 6 एक्टर्स ने नहीं की शादी, एक को तो पहचानना भी मुश्किल

16 मार्च 2019

Salman Dino Uday
सलमान खान
Dino
sajid khan
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं 40 के पार हो चुके इन 6 एक्टर्स ने नहीं की शादी, एक को तो पहचानना भी मुश्किल

16 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मोदी सरकार ने विश्वसनीयता खोई, बयार भाजपा के खिलाफ : पवार

16 मार्च 2019

डॉ. जगतराम
Shimla

हजारों को रोशनी दे चुके डॉ. जगतराम, एक लाख ऑपरेशन का रिकॉर्ड, मिला पद्मश्री

16 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी की रैली में कुछ ऐसे पहुंचे प्रशंसक
Dehradun

तस्वीरें: राहुल गांधी को सुनने के लिए युवाओं में दिखा गजब का उत्साह, कुछ इस अंदाज में पहुंचे समर्थक

16 मार्च 2019

नंदगांव की लठमार होली
Agra

बरसाना के बाद नंदगांव में खेली गई अद्भुत और अलौकिक लठमार होली, सतरंगी हुईं गलियां

16 मार्च 2019

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में वोटरों काे बांटे जाने वाले धन पर रहेगी चुनाव आयोग की नजर, सपा का गढ़ निशाने पर

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सलमान खुर्शीद
Kanpur

चुनावी दंगल: राहुल गांधी की पार्टी के नेता ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना, जीत के बाद लगाएंगे आलू फैक्ट्री

16 मार्च 2019

भारी मात्रा में अवैध हथियार बरामद
Meerut

यूपी: तमंचे बनाने की फैक्टरी का भंडाफोड़, भारी मात्रा में असलहा बरामद, दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार

16 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुलायम सिंह यादव और मायावती (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

मिशन 2019: मुलायम की वजह से चुनाव हार गई थीं मायावती, क्या अब उनके लिए करेंगी प्रचार?

मायावती का बिजनौर से गहरा नाता रहा है। 1989 में भी वह पहली बार बसपा के टिकट पर सांसद चुनी गई। उस समय सपा का बसपा के साथ गठबंधन था। लेकिन 1991 के चुनाव में दोनों दल अलग हो चुके थे और वह मुलायम सिंह यादव के दांव की वजह से हार गई थीं।

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा नेताओं के साथ मंच पर बैठे गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा
Meerut

सपा सरकार में बदमाश नहीं आजम खां की भैंस ढूंढती थी पुलिस: गन्ना मंत्री सुरेश राणा

16 मार्च 2019

बीएसपी (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

मिशन 2019: बसपा सुप्रीमो ने खेला बड़ा दांव, यूपी की इन सीटों पर उतारे ये उम्मीदवार

15 मार्च 2019

बेहोशी की हालत में रोडवेज पर पड़ा मिला युवक
Bijnor

बेहोशी की हालत में रोडवेज पर पड़ा मिला युवक

17 मार्च 2019

गांव लाठीपुरा के ग्रामीणों ने थाने में किया प्रदर्शन
Bijnor

गांव लाठीपुरा के ग्रामीणों ने थाने में किया प्रदर्शन

17 मार्च 2019

धामपुर में जांच करते नोडल अधिकारी डा. एसके निगम।
Bijnor

नोडल अधिकारी ने की जांच

17 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
Meerut

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: कांग्रेस ने चला बड़ा दांव, बसपा के वोटों में सेंध लगाने की कोशिश

15 मार्च 2019

पुलिस चला रही अपराधियों के खिलाफ अभियान
Bijnor

पुलिस चला रही अपराधियों के खिलाफ अभियान

17 मार्च 2019

भाजपा युवा मोर्चा की बैठक
Bijnor

भाजपा युवा मोर्चा की बैठक

17 मार्च 2019

भुगतान न देने पर चार चीनी मिलों को नोटिस जारी
Bijnor

भुगतान न देने पर चार चीनी मिलों को नोटिस जारी

17 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

कानपुर: नर्स ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों पर लगाया रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप, किया हंगामा

यूपी के कानपुर से एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां एक नर्स ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों पर रिश्वत मांगने का आरोप लगाया है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

16 मार्च 2019

कानपुर 1:35

कानपुर से श्रीप्रकाश जायसवाल को मिला टिकट, कार्यकर्ताओं ने किया जोरदार स्वागत

16 मार्च 2019

राज बब्बर 3:28

प्रियंका गांधी के दौरे से पहले राज बब्बर को मिली बड़ी राहत,स्पेशल कोर्ट से मिली बेल

16 मार्च 2019

प्रयागराज 2:20

प्रयागराज में विपक्ष ने की बीजेपी की शिकायत, चुनाव आयोग ने उठाया ये कदम

16 मार्च 2019

मायावती 0:35

लखनऊ में मायावती से मिले जयंत, पश्चिमी यूपी के चुनावी समीकरणों पर की चर्चा

16 मार्च 2019

Related

पुलिस ने चोरो का गैंग दबोचा
Bijnor

पुलिस ने चोरो का गैंग दबोचा

17 मार्च 2019

बिजनौर में पकड़ा गया चोरों का गैंग।
Bijnor

पुलिस ने चोरों का गैंग दबोचा

17 मार्च 2019

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी दबोचा
Bijnor

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी दबोचा

17 मार्च 2019

अधिकारियों की बैठक लेते कमिशनर यशवंत सिंह व आईजी रमित शर्मा।
Bijnor

‘मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाता को मिले सुविधा और सम्मान’

17 मार्च 2019

विभिन्न आरोपों में दो का चालान
Bijnor

विभिन्न आरोपों में दो का चालान

17 मार्च 2019

सपा सरकार में बदमाश नहीं आजम खां की भैंस ढूंढ़ती थी पुलिस:सुरेश राणा
Bijnor

सपा सरकार में बदमाश नहीं आजम खां की भैंस ढूंढ़ती थी पुलिस:सुरेश राणा

17 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.