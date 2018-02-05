अपना शहर चुनें

शराब की दुकान के लिए देना होगा हैसियत प्रमाण-पत्र

basti Updated Mon, 05 Feb 2018 11:48 PM IST
certificate important for wine shop
बस्ती। 
नई आबकारी नीति के तहत अब शराब बेचने के लिए हैसियत प्रमाण-देना होगा। हैसियत प्रमाण-पत्र जारी करने के लिए डीएम ने सभी एसडीएम को आदेश जारी किया है। एसपी को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर चरित्र प्रमाण-पत्र जारी करने को लिखा गया है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन जारी है। 22 फरवरी 2018 तक आवेदन किया जा सकता है।
एडीएम भगवान शरण ने बताया कि जिले में नई आबकारी नीति को लागू कर दिया गया है। नई व्यवस्था के तहत शराब बेचने का लाइसेंस लेने के लिए हैसियत प्रमाण-पत्र और चरित्र प्रमाण-पत्र लगाना अनिवार्य कर दिया है। हैसियत प्रमाण-पत्र तहसील स्तर से और चरित्र प्रमाण-पत्र एसपी स्तर जारी किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए डीएम की ओर से सभी एसडीएम और पुलिस अधीक्षक को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर प्रमाण-पत्र जारी करने के लिए लिखा गया है। बताया कि आबकारी कार्यालय में हैसियत प्रमाण-पत्र के लिए विशेष प्रकार का प्रपत्र जी-39 निर्धारित किया गया है। यह प्रपत्र कार्यालय से प्राप्त किया जा सकता है।
