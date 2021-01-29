Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   woman was allegedly gang raped in Faizganj Police station area of Badaun six people arrested

बदायूं में महिला के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने छह आरोपी किए गिरफ्तार

Sharukh khan अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बदायूं Published by: शाहरुख खान
Updated Fri, 29 Jan 2021 11:26 AM IST
Badaun ssp
Badaun ssp - फोटो : एएनआई

उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं जिले में एक महिला के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने शिकायत पर छह आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है। 
बदायूं जिले के फैजगंज थाना इलाके में कथित तौर महिला के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की घटना हुई। एसएसपी ने बताया कि महिला की तहरीर के आधार पर मुकदमा दर्ज़ कर लिया गया है। 


सभी छह नामजद अभियुक्तों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। जांच जारी है और जो भी तथ्य सामने आएंगे उनके आधार पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

bareilly budaun uttar pradesh sexual assault

