बदायूं में महिला के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, पुलिस ने छह आरोपी किए गिरफ्तार

A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Faizganj Police station area of Badaun; six people arrested. SSP Sankalp Sharma says, "FIR registered on victim's complaint. All 6 accused arrested. Investigation is on. Action will be taken based on facts which come during the investigation." pic.twitter.com/zGiE0LJLLG— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 29, 2021
