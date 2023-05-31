Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly News ›   Wife committed suicide in domestic dispute husband died after hearing news in Lakhimpur Kheri

जुदाई सह न सका रामनिवास: घरेलू विवाद में पत्नी ने की आत्महत्या, खबर सुनकर पति ने दी जान, पेड़ से लटका मिला शव

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखीमपुर खीरी Published by: आकाश दुबे Updated Wed, 31 May 2023 10:12 PM IST
सार

पति रामनिवास और परिजनों को जानकारी मिली तो वे उसे फंदे से उतारकर इलाज के लिए शाहजहांपुर लेकर जा रहे थे लेकिन रास्ते में ही रीता ने दम तोड़ दिया।

Wife committed suicide in domestic dispute husband died after hearing news in Lakhimpur Kheri
रामनिवास और रीता (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

लखीमपुर खीरी के उचौलिया क्षेत्र के भैंसटा गांव में घरेलू विवाद के चलते महिला ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। इसके बाद उसके पति ने भी जान दे दी। दोनों के शव मंगलवार को अलग-अलग जगहों पर लटके मिले।  


थानाध्यक्ष कौशल किशोर ने बताया कि गांव भैंसटा निवासी रामनिवास की 26 वर्षीय पत्नी रीता ने घरेलू कलह के चलते मंगलवार शाम फंदा लगा लिया। पति रामनिवास और परिजनों को जानकारी मिली तो वे उसे फंदे से उतारकर इलाज के लिए शाहजहांपुर लेकर जा रहे थे लेकिन रास्ते में ही रीता ने दम तोड़ दिया। इसके बाद परिजन रीता के शव को वापस घर ले आए। घर पहुंच कर पति रामनिवास ने भी गांव के बाहर खेत में लगे पेड़ में फंदे से लटक कर आत्महत्या कर ली। दोनों का विवाह तीन साल पहले हुआ था।

दंपती के नहीं थी संतान
आत्महत्या करने वाले दंपती के बारे में पता चला है कि दोनों काफी समय से घर में कोई संतान न होने से दुखी थे। दोनों का एक बेटा हुआ था, कुछ समय बाद उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके बाद संतान नहीं हुई। इसी बात को लेकर रामनिवास और रीता परेशान रहते थे। संतान न होना और पति-पत्नी की आपसी अनबन ने रीता का तनाव और बढ़ा दिया। कमरे में पत्नी का शव लटकता देख पति रामनिवास खुद को संभाल नहीं सका। गांव के बाहर खेत में पेड़ से लटककर अपनी जान दे दी। दंपती की मौत से गांव में शोक का माहौल है। रामनिवास और रीता दोनों के परिजन आत्महत्या की कोई वजह नहीं बता पा रहे हैं। संतान न होने की वजह से यह कदम उठाने का कयास लगाया जा रहा है। बेटा और बहू की मौत से रामनिवास की मां का हाल बेहाल है। 

तीन वर्ष पहले हुई थी शादी
रामनिवास की शादी तीन वर्ष पूर्व हरदोई के पिहानी थाना के सिरसा गांव निवासी रीता से हुई थी। शादी के कुछ दिनों बाद दोनों का एक बेटा भी हुआ था, लेकिन कुछ समय बाद बेटे की मौत हो गई। पति-पत्नी अपने पैतृक घर में ही रह रहे थे। 

दोनों में किसी बात को लेकर थी अनबन
रामनिवास की मां के अनुसार दोनों के बीच किस बात को लेकर अनबन थी, इसका पता उन्हें भी नहीं चला। मंगलवार की शाम घटना के समय वह खेत में बने अपने मकान पर मवेशियों को चारा देने गई थी। घर में बहू अकेली थी। बेटा काम पर गया था। इसी दौरान बहू ने फांसी लगा ली। काम से लौटने पर बेटे को इस बात का पता चला तो वह घबरा गया। रीता को अस्पताल ले जा रहे थे, रास्ते में उसकी मौत हो गई। इस बीच बेटा रामनिवास वहां से कहीं चला गया। रीता की मौत होने पर वह लोग बेटे की ओर ध्यान नहीं दे सके। पत्नी की मौत से दुखी रामनिवास ने गांव के बाहर खेत में पापुलर के पेड़ में फांसी लगाकर जान दे दी। तीन भाइयों और तीन बहनों में रामनिवास सबसे बड़ा था। एक बहन की शादी हो चुकी है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

