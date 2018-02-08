अपना शहर चुनें

पुलिया दरकने से आवागमन बाधित, जनता में आक्रोश

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,बरेली Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 09:24 PM IST
बिजौरिया चौराहे से रेलवे स्टेशन जाने वाले मार्ग पर जर्जर पुलिया दरक गई टूट गई, जिससे आवागमन पर असर पड़ रहा है। नाराज लोगों ने एसडीएम और लोक निर्माण विभाग से शिकायत कर कार्रवाई की मांग की है। दोहना में टोल टैक्स से बचने के लिए उत्तराखंड से आने वाले ओवरलोड वाहन रिछा से मुड़कर कुण्डराकोठी मार्ग से होते हुए नवाबगंज से गुजरते हैं। बुधवार को सड़क पर बनी पुलिया टूट गई और बीच सड़क पर गड्ढा हो गया। इससे आवागमन बंद हो गया और सड़क पर जाम लग गया। लोगों ने लोक निर्माण विभाग के एई वीरेंद्र कुमार को इसकी सूचना दी। इस पर जेई ने एक ट्रक ईंट की रोड़ी डलवाकर रास्ता खुलवाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन लोगों ने इसका यह कहते हुए विरोध किया कि इससे पानी का निकास बंद हो जाएगा। उनका कहना है कि पुलिया का निर्माण कराया जाए। बताते चलें कि बीते मंगलवार को डीएम की अध्यक्षता में हुए तहसील दिवस में लोगों ने पुलिया क्षतिग्रस्त होने की शिकायत की थी।

यातायात बाधित न हो, इसके र्लिए इंट रोड़ी डलवा दी है। शीघ्र पुलिया का निर्माण करा दिया जाएगा। - वीरेंद्र कुमार, एई, लोक निर्माण विभाग
