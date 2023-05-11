Notifications

Hindi News ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly News ›   UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Now Voters Turn To Make The History In Bareilly

UP Nikay Chunav: आज करें बड़ा काम, सबसे पहले मतदान; बरेली का पिछला रिकॉर्ड तोड़ रचें नया कीर्तिमान

अमर उजाल ब्यूरो, बरेली Published by: मुकेश कुमार Updated Thu, 11 May 2023 07:07 AM IST
सार

नगर निगम, नगर पालिका और नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं से ‘अमर उजाला’ वोट डालने की अपील करता है। हमें समझना होगा कि वोट ही जनता की असली ताकत है, वह इसका प्रयोग जरूर करे। 

UP Nikay Chunav 2023 Now Voters Turn To Make The History In Bareilly
बरेली नगर निगम - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विस्तार

बरेली में आज मतदान का दिन है। यह लोकतंत्र का महापर्व है। सबको इसमें बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेना चाहिए। भारतीय संविधान ने आम आदमी को वोट की सबसे बड़ी ताकत दी है। इसका इस्तेमाल जरूर करें। जितनी ज्यादा वोटिंग होगी, उतना ही लोकतंत्र मजबूत होगा। 



खासकर शहरी मतदाताओं को और अधिक समझने की जरूरत है। पिछले चुनाव में वोट करने में शहरी ही पिछड़े थे। नगर निगम में सिर्फ 45 फीसदी लोगों ने ही मतदान किया था। इस बार अव्वल होने का रिकॉर्ड बनाना है तो निश्चित मतदान करना होगा।


नगर निगम, नगर पालिका और नगर पंचायत क्षेत्र के मतदाताओं से ‘अमर उजाला’ वोट डालने की अपील करता है। हमें समझना होगा कि वोट ही जनता की असली ताकत है, वह इसका प्रयोग जरूर करे। अब घर बैठने से काम नहीं चलेगा। वोटर घर से निकलें। 

शहर की अच्छी सरकार चुनें 

जो अच्छा हो, उसे वोट देकर लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाएं। हम इस बात का ख्याल रखे कि जब हम निकाय चुनाव में होते हैं तो इसे शहर की सरकार कहा जाता है। कारण, यह आपकी मूलभूत समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए है। नाली, सड़क, पानी और छुट्टा पशुओं से निजात दिलाना और गलियों में स्ट्रीट लाइटों को सुधरवाने की जिम्मेदारी इसी शहर की सरकार पर होती है। 

ऐसे में पहली जिम्मेदारी हमारी है कि हम मजबूत सरकार चुनने के लिए मतदान करें। याद रखें कि अच्छे जनप्रतिनिधि चुनकर आएंगे, जो कि आपका, आपके क्षेत्र का खास ख्याल रखेंगे। समस्याओं के निराकरण की हर संभव कोशिश करेंगे।
 

डीएम-कमिश्नर की मतदान के लिए अपील

डीएम शिवाकांत द्विवेदी ने कहा कि मतदान लोकतंत्र का आधार है। मतदान करना मतदाता का संवैधानिक अधिकार है। नगर निगम, नगर पालिका, नगर पंचायत के चुनाव में प्रत्येक मतदाता मतदान अपने मतदान से लोकतंत्र को मजबूत बनाए। आपके मतदान के स्थानीय निकाय और सक्षम बनेंगे। 

मंडलायुक्त सौम्या अग्रवाल ने कहा कि मैं प्रत्येक मतदाता से मतदान करने की अपील करती हूं। लोकतंत्र को सक्षम बनाने के लिए मतदान एक कर्तव्य है। इसलिए मतदाता अपनी जिम्मेदारी निभाएं और पूरे मंडल में मतदान का प्रतिशत बढ़ाएं। लोकतंत्र मजबूत होता हो तो हर समस्या का समाधान निकलता है। 
