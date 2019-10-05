शहर चुनें

घर में घुसकर किशोरी से छेड़छाड़, रिपोर्ट दर्ज

Bareily Bureau Updated Sat, 05 Oct 2019 01:57 AM IST
शोहदे ने घर में घुसकर की किशोरी से छेड़छाड़
- शोहदे के खिलाफ पॉक्सो, छेड़छाड़ और एससी/एसटी एक्ट में रिपोर्ट दर्ज
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
सीबीगंज। दीवार कूदकर घर में घुसे शोहदे ने सो रही किशोरी को दबोचा तो वह शोर मचाने लगी। चीखपुकार सुनकर किशोरी के परिजन पहुंचे तो शोहदा उन पर हमला कर भाग निकला। किशोरी के परिजनों की शिकायत पर शोहदे के खिलाफ छेड़छाड़, पॉक्सो और एससी/एसटी एक्ट की धाराओं में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की गई है। मामला दो समुदायों से जुड़ा होने के चलते गांव में तनाव का माहौल है।
क्षेत्र के एक गांव के अनुसूचित जाति वर्ग के व्यक्ति ने बताया कि बृहस्पतिवार रात अचानक उनकी बेटी ने शोर मचाया तो वह लोग दौड़कर उसके पास पहुंचे। वहां इलाके का ही एक दबंग सलमान उनकी बेटी से छेड़छाड़ कर रहा था। उन्होंने विरोध किया तो सलमान ने उन पर डंडे से हमला कर दिया और जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल करने लगा। इसके बाद वह दीवार कूदकर भाग निकला। सुबह पीड़ित थाने पहुंचे तो आरोपी पक्ष के लोग भी वहां जमा हो गए और समझौते का दबाव बनाने लगे। विरोध करने पर थाने में ही धमकाने लगे। सीओ सेकेंड सीमा यादव ने बताया कि मामले की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर ली गई है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जाएगा
rape
अमन
Bareilly

जिसे मृत समझ कर घरवालों ने नदी में बहाया, वह आठ साल बाद लौट आया घर

4 अक्टूबर 2019

