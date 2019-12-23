शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Bareilly ›   Nagar Nigam

ट्रांसफर के बाद भी जमे बाबुओं को लेकर शासन सख्त, भेजा सख्त निर्देश

Bareily Bureauबरेली ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 23 Dec 2019 01:15 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शासन का आदेश
विज्ञापन
ट्रांसफर के बाद भी जमे बाबुओं को तत्काल करें रिलीव
क्रासर:::
- निदेशक स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय ने नगर आयुक्त को लिखा पत्र
अमर उजाला ब्यूरो
बरेली। छह महीना पहले तबादला हो जाने के बावजूद नगर निगम में जमे बाबुओं को लेकर स्थानीय निकाय निदेशालय ने नाराजगी जताई है। नगर आयुक्त को भेजे पत्र में निदेशक डॉ. काजल ने ऐसे कर्मचारियों को तत्काल कार्यमुक्त करने को कहा है, ताकि वे नवीन स्थल पर कार्यभार ग्रहण कर सकें।
पत्र में कहा गया है कि निदेशालय से स्थानांतरण होने के बावजूद कई अधिकारी और कर्मचारी नवीन तैनाती स्थलों पर कार्यभार ग्रहण करने नहीं पहुंचे हैं। वे अब भी पुराने तैनाती स्थल पर ही कार्य कर रहे हैं। यह अत्यंत खेदजनक है और आदेशों की अवहेलना की श्रेणी में भी आता है। निदेशक ने नगर आयुक्त को ऐसे कर्मचारियों को तत्काल कार्यमुक्त करने को कहा है। यह चेतावनी भी दी है कि यदि इन कर्मचारियों ने चालू माह के अंत तक नवीन तैनाती स्थल पर पदभार ग्रहण नहीं किया तो उनका वेतन रोक दिया जाए। इस संबंध में सोमवार तक निदेशालय ने नगर आयुक्त से रिपोर्ट भी तलब की है।
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी, अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs.2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Police arrested people behind violence in Lucknow.
Lucknow

ये हैं लखनऊ में भड़की हिंसा के गुनहगार, 112 उपद्रवियों को लिया गया हिरासत में, तस्वीरें

22 दिसंबर 2019

सड़कों पर बिखरे ईंट, जूता, चप्पल
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बवाल की गवाही देंगी ये 7 तस्वीरें, हिंसा के बाद पुलिस ने लिए पांच बड़े फैसले

22 दिसंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss: झगड़े में रश्मि की निजी बातों को टीवी पर बोल गए सिद्धार्थ, कहा- 'तुम जैसी को तो...'

22 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Rahsami Desai
Rashami Desai
Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss: झगड़े में रश्मि की निजी बातों को टीवी पर बोल गए सिद्धार्थ, कहा- 'तुम जैसी को तो...'

22 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की क्लास लगाने पर क्रिएटिव टीम ने सलमान को रोका! फिर हुआ ऐसा

22 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Salman Khan
Siddharth, Arhaan and Rashami
Salman Khan
Siddharth and Rashami
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की क्लास लगाने पर क्रिएटिव टीम ने सलमान को रोका! फिर हुआ ऐसा

22 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

पारस से प्यार का इजहार करने के बाद आया माहिरा की मां का बयान, बोलीं- 'वो अभी 22 साल की है और...'

22 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss
Mahira Sharma and Paras
Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma
Paras and Mahira
Bollywood

पारस से प्यार का इजहार करने के बाद आया माहिरा की मां का बयान, बोलीं- 'वो अभी 22 साल की है और...'

22 दिसंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस वजह से मेकर्स पर ही भड़क उठे सलमान, शो नहीं करने की दी धमकी

22 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: इस वजह से मेकर्स पर ही भड़क उठे सलमान, शो नहीं करने की दी धमकी

22 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
Nagar Nigam
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लखनऊ में हुई हिंसा का एक दृश्य
Lucknow

नागरिकता कानून: यूपी सरकार का फरमान, जो जुर्माना नहीं देगा उनकी संपत्ति की होगी नीलामी

22 दिसंबर 2019

Rashami Desai and Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13 में आने से पहले एक दूसरे से बेहद प्यार करते थे सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि, ये वीडियो है सबूत

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

INDvWI: रोहित शर्मा ने तोड़ा दिग्गज जयसूर्या का 22 साल पुराना रिकॉर्ड, विराट को भी पछाड़ा

22 दिसंबर 2019

मोदी की रैली में भीड़
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: पीएम मोदी की धन्यवाद रैली में जाना लोगों को पड़ा महंगा, हुए कंगाल

22 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth, Kamya and Rashami
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ से झगड़े पर काम्या ने रश्मि को लताड़ा,बोलीं- 'मर्दों की इज्जत नहीं है क्या?'

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Akanksha Puri and Paras
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पारस की गर्लफ्रेंड का खुलासा, बोलीं- 'अकाउंट में जीरो बैलेंस, हर चीज के लिए निर्भर'

22 दिसंबर 2019

What is blasphemy law, punishment of death in many countries including Pakistan, ish ninda kanoon
Education

क्या है ईशनिंदा कानून? पाकिस्तान समेत इन देशों में भी है सजा-ए-मौत का प्रावधान 

22 दिसंबर 2019

अलीगढ़ में पथराव करते प्रदर्शनकारी
Aligarh

अलीगढ़ हिंसा का हैरान करने वाला खुलासा, उत्पात मचाने से पहले उपद्रवियों को पिलाई गई थी शराब

22 दिसंबर 2019

Meerut Violence
Meerut

खतरनाक मंजर..गोलियां चल रही थीं, पत्थर बरस रहे थे, यूपी बवाल की कहानी, घायलों की जुबानी

22 दिसंबर 2019

जेबकतरों से परेशान हुए लोग
Delhi NCR

पीएम मोदी की धन्यवाद रैली खत्म होते ही उड़े लोगों के होश, सुनते रहे भाषण और कट गई जेब

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

छात्रा के आरोपी दोस्त
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद मामला: देर से जेल पहुंचा हुक्मनामा, नहीं हो पाई छात्रा के दोस्त की रिहाई

पूर्व केंद्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री चिन्मयानंद से पांच करोड़ रुपये की फिरौती मांगने के मामले में आरोपी विक्रम सिंह की जमानत का हुक्मनामा सीजेएम कोर्ट से शनिवार देर शाम जेल पहुंचा। इस वजह से उसकी शनिवार को रिहाई नहीं हो पाई।

22 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ठंड का कहर (फाइल फोटो)
Bareilly

यूपी: ठंड का सितम जारी, बरेली में सभी स्कूल दो दिनों के लिए बंद

22 दिसंबर 2019

others in pilibhit
Bareilly

धुंध की तरह छंटी खुराफात, चमकता रहा अमर का सूरज

22 दिसंबर 2019

weather
Bareilly

कल से दो दिन बारिश फिर धूप-शीतलहर का मुकाबला

22 दिसंबर 2019

fir
Bareilly

बरखेड़ा विधायक समेत 16 के खिलाफ एफआईआर के आदेश

22 दिसंबर 2019

एलान,,,
Bareilly

इस्लामिया ग्राउंड से एलान.. नहीं बनने देंगे दूसरा पाकिस्तान

21 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

निषेधाज्ञा उल्लंघन में 139 नामजद, तीन हजार अज्ञात पर रिपोर्ट

22 दिसंबर 2019

Civic Amenities
Bareilly

बांसमंडी में भी घायल मिला दुर्लभ बर्न प्रजाति का उल्लू

22 दिसंबर 2019

intenet
Bareilly

इंटरनेट बंदी में सेंधमारी.. थर्ड पार्टी एप से चला इंटरनेट

22 दिसंबर 2019

Civic Amenities
Bareilly

सड़क पर निकले कप्तान, लोगों से किया संवाद

22 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

बिजनौर में गरजी प्रियंका गांधी, मारे गए प्रदर्शनकारियों के परिवारों से की मुलाकात

कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा उत्तर पद्रेश के बिजनौर पंहुची। उन्होने कहा भारतीयता का सबूत मांगने की इजाजत किसी को नहीं है।

22 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:05

23 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

22 दिसंबर 2019

जेपी नड्डा 2:21

भाजपा कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने कांग्रेस पर बोला हमला, राहुल गांधी को दी चुनौती

22 दिसंबर 2019

एसबीआई 2:06

SBI ग्राहकों के लिए जरुरी, 31 दिसंबर के बाद बंद हो जाएंगे पुराने डेबिट कार्ड

22 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:13

दिल्ली के रामलीला मैदान में बोले पीएम मोदी, देश के मुसलमानों का नागरिकता कानून से लेना-देना नहीं

22 दिसंबर 2019

Related

crime
Bareilly

अगवा कर जयपुर ले जाई जा रही छात्रा बस से कूदकर भागी

22 दिसंबर 2019

crime
Bareilly

बेटों से परेशान बागवां पहुंचे कप्तान के दफ्तर

22 दिसंबर 2019

political
Bareilly

फरीदपुर में जल्द बनेगा रोडवेज बस स्टेशन: कटारिया

22 दिसंबर 2019

पुलिस प्रशासन ने होशियारी से लिया काम, भीड़ को मैदान में जुटाकर पूरे शहर में खत्म किया कोहराम
Bareilly

पुलिस प्रशासन ने होशियारी से लिया काम, भीड़ को मैदान में जुटाकर पूरे शहर में खत्म किया कोहराम

21 दिसंबर 2019

accident
Bareilly

बरातियों की कार डीसीएम से भिड़ी, तीन की मौत

22 दिसंबर 2019

nagrikta sanshodham kanoon
Bareilly

सोशल मीडिया पर डालीं भड़काऊ पोस्ट, विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन के रडार पर सात छात्र

22 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited